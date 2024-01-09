Dakar/Stage 4: Gottschalk extends his lead

Predominantly fast tracks characterise the fourth, somewhat easier Dakar day on the way from Al-Salmiyah to Hofuf, Yazeed Al-Rajhi and Timo Gottschalk extend their lead over their closest pursuers to over four minutes.

Only around a third of the Dakar Rally distance has been covered, with the crowning stages still to come. With their hearts in their hands and a brick on the accelerator: Yazeed Al-Rajhi and Timo Gottschalk have extended their lead in the Dakar Rally on the fourth day. Although the Saudi Arabian-Brandenburg duo had to open the route after about half of the day's stage from Al Salmiyah to Hofuf - often a disadvantage in marathon rally sport - their lead over their closest rivals Carlos Sainz/Lucas Cruz (E/E, Audi) grew by 3.50 to 4.19 minutes. After a good third of the total distance and 1,639 kilometres of special stages completed, this corresponds to 7,489 metres. Al-Rajhi/Gottschalk were the third car on the route and quickly caught up with the competitors who had started earlier, taking the lead as "pioneers" and securing second place in the day's classification. The day's victory went to Sébastien Loeb/Fabian Lurquin (F/B, Prodrive).

After three challenging days at the Dakar Rally, the organiser A.S.O. (Amaury Sport Organisation) made things a little easier for the participants on the stage from Al Salmiyah to Hofuf. Fast tracks characterised the fourth day, interrupted only occasionally by slower sections and sections with tricky navigation. Sections on sand and sandy tracks were also on the programme, as well as a total of seven percent of the distance in level 1 dunes with firm sand.

Yazeed Al-Rajhi: "The Hilux ran perfectly today after the short service yesterday. A really fast stage, really nice to drive. We're pleased that we've extended our lead slightly - but the crowning stages still lie ahead of us."

Timo Gottschalk: "All in all a fast stage, but tricky to navigate in many places. Good dunes towards the end with lots and lots of fans - we're happy with the result!"

And then there was this

... a crisp service. Unlike on normal "Dakar" days, the Overdrive team only had two hours on the evening before the fourth stage to carry out repairs to the Toyota Hilux of Yazeed Al-Rajhi and Timo Gottschalk. After the limited time per car had expired, the service crew and participants parted ways. While Yazeed Al-Rajhi and Timo Gottschalk spent a somewhat restful night in a tent in Al Salmiyah, the mechanics travelled directly to Hofuf, where another regular service is scheduled for today.

46th Dakar Rally 2024 Result on the 4th of 12 stages Pos. Team/Nat/Vehicle Time/Diff. 1 Loeb/Lurquin (F/B), Hunter 2:36:02 2 Al-Rajhi/Gottschalk (SAU/D), Toyoyta + 1:08 3 Al-Attiyah/Baumel (QA/F), Hunter + 1:22 4 Sainz/Cruz (E), Audi + 4:38 5 De Mevius/Panseri (BF), Toyota + 5:21 6 Peterhansel/Boulanger (F), Audi + 5;59 7 Serradori/Minaudier (F), Century + 6:56 8 Zala/Fiuza (LT/P), Mini + 7:38 9 Vitse/Lefebrvre (F) Optimus + 7:52 10 Prokop/Chytka (CZ), Ford + 8:05