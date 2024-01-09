Sébastien Loeb: "That was a very good stage"

BRX driver Sébastien Loeb took his first stage win of the year on the fourth leg, but remains in 6th place overall, 23:50' minutes behind Yazeed Al Rajhi.

Sébastien Loeb: "It was a very good day for us. We put in a clean stage. We were a bit in the dust because we started far back and had to overtake a lot of cars. At one point we missed a waypoint and had to turn back about thirty seconds, but apart from that we completed a very good stage, so no problems."

Yazeed Al-Rajhi: "Always ready for the desert. Every day!"

Toyota driver Yazeed Al Rajhi, second on the day's stage, consolidated his first place in the overall standings. He extended his lead over Audi's Carlos Sainz to more than four minutes.

Yazeed Al-Rajhi: "After 50 or 60 kilometres we took the lead and cleared the way, and it wasn't easy. We had a slow puncture before 150 to 180 km. As we went on, the tyre pressure started to drop and the rear of the car sagged until it reached 1.4 bar at the finish, but that's okay. Luckily we were able to slow down for the last 100 kilometres, but everything is going well. I'm always ready for the desert, 24 hours a day, 7 days a week."

Nasser Al Attiyah: "Step by step we are fighting our way back"

After the first part of the marathon stage, which he finished on a rim, Nasser Al-Attiyah returned to the track and raced to the podium after Al-Hofuf on the fifth day of the rally.

The Qatari's third place on the fourth stage puts him in the same position in the overall standings. The BRX driver is barely more than eleven minutes behind Al Rajhi.

Nasser Al-Attiyah: "It wasn't easy. We just tried to control the speed. The navigation was not easy. We didn't want to catch any punctures or anything like that, because we had to take the car to the bivouac to prepare everything for tomorrow and the day after tomorrow. I'm happy to be here. We are getting to know our new car. It's not easy, the stage was very fast and there were a lot of problems, but now I think we can get back to the top step by step."