Stage 4: Zala in the Mini in ninth place overall

by Toni Hoffmann - Automatic translation from German X-raid Eighth place on the day and ninth overall for Vaidotas Zala in the Mini JCW Rally Plus on the fourth leg of the 46th Dakar Rally. On Wednesday, it's off to the "Empty Quarter" with a full programme of dunes. SPEEDWEEK.COM provides this translated article advertising-free.

Vaitodas Zala and Paulo Fiuza in their Mini JCW Rally Plus also stuck to their strategy on the fourth stage: consistently fast without taking too many risks. They finished the 299-kilometre stage in eighth place and made up another position in the overall standings with ninth place. Krzysztof Holowczyc and Lukasz Kurzeja are fighting their way back into the leading group in the Mini JCW Rally Plus. They initially finished Tuesday's stage in 14th place. However, a time penalty of 31:50 minutes dropped them back to 36th place.



After yesterday's technical problems, Ignacio Casale and Alvaro Leon showed today what is possible with the X-raid 1000R Turbo. Starting 32nd, they put the pedal to the metal and were delighted to finish in third place.



Four stages have been completed and eight more lie ahead of the participants. Including the new 48h chrono stage. So far, the plan to stay away from taking too many risks seems to be working for Zala. The Lithuanian consistently set top 10 times today and finished the day in eighth place. He is now ninth in the overall standings.



Casale was able to match the times of the top 10 right from the start. But his favourite terrain came right at the end: the dunes. Here the Chilean really turned up the heat in the X-raid 1000R Turbo and secured third place. As a result of yesterday's problems and the associated time penalty, Casale is at the back of the overall standings. His team-mates Pal Lonyai and Filippo Ippolito finished 23rd in the X-raid 1000R Turbo. Annett Quandt and Annie Seel crossed the finish line in 34th place.



Wednesday's stage to Shubaytah takes the participants into the Empty Quarter. 118 kilometres doesn't sound like much, but 100% of the stage will take place in the dunes.



Vaidotas Zala: "It was a day for the navigators! A very tricky day. Paulo did his job very well. We are sticking to the strategy of driving just fast enough to avoid mistakes. It seems to be working so far. But we still have a lot of challenges ahead of us."



Krzysztof Holowczyc: "Unfortunately, we are a long way off in sporting terms. It shouldn't be like this, but that's motorsport and especially the Dakar. After the accident on Sunday, our physiotherapist has to get us back on our feet and he's doing a great job! At the beginning of the stage it's ok and I feel good, then the pain comes back practically at the first big bump. It's very difficult for me. Lukas also has back pain. In this condition it was also difficult for us to concentrate and that's why we made some navigational errors. The most important thing is to keep going and not give up."



Annett Quandt: "Due to the problems yesterday, we started very far back today. As a result, we were driving in dust for almost the entire time and had to overtake a lot of cars. Nevertheless, we were able to make good progress at first. But then we unfortunately had problems with the navigation and lost a lot of time." (X-raid)

