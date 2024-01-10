Stage 4: Sébastien Loeb reports back

At the end of the 631 km long stage from Al Salamiya to Al Hofuf with 299 kilometres in classification, it was time to make a plan for the desert in the "Empty Quarter", the merciless host of the next three days of this Dakar.



On the fourth stage, nine-time WRC champion Sébastien Loeb thundered through the desert in his Prodrive Hunter. The Frenchman moved up to sixth place overall with the 24th stage win of his Dakar career. "We were a bit in the dust because we started far from the front and had to overtake a lot of cars. Apart from that and the search for a waypoint, it was a very good stage," explained stage winner Loeb, who is still waiting for his first victory in the marathon classic.



The second Prodrive Hunter car is driven by reigning Dakar champion Nasser Al-Attiyah. The five-time winner from neighbouring Qatar used the fourth stage to finish on the overall podium for the first time at this year's rally. Last year's winner and Rally Raid champion now seems to have his new car under control and is just getting into his stride as the Dakar arrives in the desert of the Empty Quarter. "Now we are preparing the car for the long days ahead in the dunes. By taking things step by step, we can get to the front," said Al-Attiyah.



Audi RS Q e-tron drivers Carlos Sainz and Stéphane Peterhansel finished fourth and fifth on the stage. The result keeps Sainz in second place overall, currently 4:29 minutes behind the leader Yazeed Al Rajhi. Still close to the overall podium are the third Team Audi Sport driver Mattias Ekström and Lucas Moraes from Toyota Gazoo Racing. Both drivers remain in the top five, less than 20 minutes behind Al Rajhi. "That was the first time I opened the road and you can only learn these things by doing them," said Moraes.



Giniel de Villiers and Guillaume de Mévius battled plenty of dust on the fourth stage to pass slower cars after Al Hofuf. "We started from 31st place and I think we overtook 15 cars despite all the dust. We did a good job with the navigation, we lost a few minutes, but not much," noted opening race winner Guillaume de Mevius.



In another consistent day on the track, Laia Sanz set the 14th fastest time of the day, which now puts her 17th overall in the Ultimate class. "It was a great day and we had a good rhythm. We lost some time at a few waypoints, but whenever we were in trouble, we quickly fixed the problem. Then we started to push at the end of the stage and it was fun to follow Nani Roma (Ford) in the dunes," reported Laia Sanz.



It was a tough day in the desert for 21-year-old Seth Quintero with his German co-driver Dennis Zenz in his Toyota GR DKR Hilux. Mechanical problems cost the young American a lot of time and his chance of finishing on the podium in his debut Dakar.



In the Challenger class, a cat-and-mouse game developed between the leader Eryk Goczal and Mitch Guthrie Jr. The pair of Taurus T3 Max drivers once again set the two fastest times on the fourth stage. Back at the Al Hofuf bivouac, Guthrie Jr. was handed a 17-minute time penalty for a combination of missing a waypoint and speeding. The Red Bull Off-Road Junior Team rider is 19:23 minutes behind Goczal in the overall standings while the time penalties are being contested. "It was a really fast race track today. There was a bit of everything, but the main thing was full throttle. The navigation area in the middle caught us out a bit," said Mitch Guthie.



Once again, the three Can-Ams of Rokas Baciuška, Austin "AJ" Jones and Chaleco López were at the front of the stage. The best-placed of this trio in the overall standings remains Jones, who is 1:5:14 hours behind Eryk Goczal. "Today was tough, probably the toughest navigation day we've had for a long time. There were cars everywhere looking for waypoints. I think we did a pretty good job dealing with it to be honest," said Austin Jones.



Another rider to receive a time penalty was Cristina Gutiérrez, who received a 15-minute penalty for missing a waypoint. This dropped her to 16th place on the stage, one place ahead of her Taurus colleague Dania Akeel. "I think that was our worst day at this Dakar so far. We got lost at the start and had to drive through the dunes on two wheels. We also had a problem with our antenna not recognising the waypoints. It was a day to forget," said Cristina Gutiérrez.

46th Dakar Rally 2024 Result on the 4th of 12 stages Pos. Team/Nat/Vehicle Time/Diff. 1 Loeb/Lurquin (F/B), Hunter 2:36:02 2 Al-Rajhi/Gottschalk (SAU/D), Toyoyta + 1:08 3 Al-Attiyah/Baumel (QA/F), Hunter + 1:22 4 Sainz/Cruz (E), Audi + 4:38 5 De Mevius/Panseri (BF), Toyota + 5:21 6 Peterhansel/Boulanger (F), Audi + 5;59 7 Serradori/Minaudier (F), Century + 6:56 8 Zala/Fiuza (LT/P), Mini + 7:38 9 Vitse/Lefebrvre (F) Optimus + 7:52 10 Prokop/Chytka (CZ), Ford + 8:05