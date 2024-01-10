Classic: Pretty daring - through the desert in an R4

It is the Renault 4L of Michel Blanc and Frédéric Benedetti, which was pimped up for the Dakar Rally with an 80s design.

It is the Renault 4L of Michel Blanc and Frédéric Benedetti, which was pimped up for the Dakar Rally with an 80s design. Blanc and Benedetti knew each other from several rally-raid events, initially as rivals on the track, before working together for around ten years. From the mid-2000s, the two motorsport drivers took part in non-FIA rallies and rally-raids in Africa. They gained off-road experience in quad bikes, SSVs and 4x4s.



Then came the Dakar Classic for them "at the right place at the right time", as Blanc put it. He had purchased a Nissan Patrol Dessoude ex Pescarolo three years earlier. The two friends couldn't resist and started the second edition of the "Dakar Classic" in 2022. At the bivouac, they quickly realised that the Rothmans replica Porsche with which they shared the assistance caused much more of a stir than their authentic historic vehicle with a patented pedigree. They returned to France with this first experience, but decided not to take part in the 2023 rally.



Without harbouring any grudges or revenge, they decided to switch to the side of the replicas and the idea of the Marreau brothers' 4L quickly caught on. Out of respect for these pioneers, the inhabitants of Auvergne contacted them to get the green light to reproduce the decor of the yellow and black 4L, which was adorned with its then partners Africatour, Facom, Elf and Paris Match. Even though the Marreau brothers are not sponsors of the adventure, they did not oppose it.



Blanc and Benedetti felt that the 34 standard horsepower was not enough for their 2024 Dakar adventure. They equipped their R4 with an R5 Alpine engine, which delivers 93 hp as standard. Without a doubt, this R4 is now one of the favourites of the 2024 Dakar Classic... which will pave the way for the Dacias announced for the 2025 Dakar.



Michel Blanc: "Our first Dakar Classic 2022, we did it without any problems, but also without media coverage. We were also looking for a slightly more difficult challenge. For this year, I initially wanted to set off in a Qatar, a 30 hp four-wheel drive vehicle that took part in the Dakar three times in the 1980s. I told myself that there was a parallel between Nasser Al Attiyah's number 1 Toyota in Qatar colours and the name of this vehicle could attract attention. But with Frédéric we came to the 4L. We will probably spend two to three hours more a day than with the Nissan, but we know how to drive on rocks and sand while protecting the vehicle, which I know perfectly well from construction. I have been retired since 1 January 2023 and have passed on the metal construction and locksmith business to my sons. I thought I'd have time to take care of the silent realisation, but in fact I still spend my days on the road doing repairs."



Frédéric Benedetti: "Our first Dakar Classic 2022 was a great experience, but we faced slightly fewer challenges than we would have thought due to the very customised vehicle, which was oversized even compared to the Classic's requirements in terms of performance and reliability. For us, who are used to rally raids, it was almost too easy, I felt a little ashamed. We also suffered from the lack of attention for our Nissan Dessoude, which was nevertheless one of the rare truly historic vehicles to have won the Dakar. That's why we didn't come back last year. This year we said to ourselves that we would do it differently: As there is no better history to see than that of the replica, we turned to that of the Marreau brothers' 4L. It's a legendary car from the first Dakar that people remember because it proved that privateers can compete with the factories. It is a popular vehicle that is close to the hearts of the French and at the same time builds a bridge between the generations."

