Stage 5: Al-Attiyah attacks leader Al-Rajhi

Rally Raid champion Nasser Al-Attiyah is getting to grips with his new Prodrive Hunter better and better, and last year's winner set his first fastest time on the short fifth stage in the "Empty Quarter".

Nasser Al-Attiyah was completely in his element in the dunes of the "Emtpty Quarter". The man from neighbouring Qatar set his first fastest time on the fifth stage, only 118 km long but with a few pitfalls. As a result, he overtook Carlos Sainz (Audi RS Q-etron) in the overall standings to take the honours. He was now 9:03 minutes behind the leading German Timo Gottschalk and his local Toyota chauffeur Yazeed Al-Rajhi and came another step closer to his sixth victory in the marathon classic. Three-time winner Carlos Sainz was now 11:31 minutes behind in third place ahead of team-mate Mattias Ekström (+22:58).

Tuesday's winner Sébastien Loeb suffered a severe setback. In the second Prodrive Hunter, he received a time penalty of 15 additional minutes because he missed a waypoint on the fifth stage. Loeb, who actually wanted to win the Dakar Rally for the first time this time, now dropped back to ninth place (+ 43:03).

That fits the fifth stage: The spice is in the brevity. The fifth stage led the desert entourage into the infamous "Empty Quarter", an extremely hostile desert region. Our colleague Tim Althof took a closer look at this stage. Although it was the shortest stage on the programme, the dangers were obvious on this day. During the fifth edition of the Dakar Rally in Saudi Arabia, the drivers and teams have already covered 1641 kilometres in five days. On the fifth stage, which leads from Al-Hofuf to Shubaytah, a further 118 kilometres will be added.

The stage appeared to be deceptively easy, but in reality there were two major dangers lurking. On the one hand, the length of the flyover section. On the other hand, there was the sea of dunes, where every kilometre hurts twice as much. As soon as the field entered the sandy area, the average speed dropped. Only a handful of participants are likely to make it to the bivouac in Shubaytah before sunset.

The "Empty Quarter" with its never-ending and high sand dunes was the perfect terrain for the desert son Nasser Al-Attyiah, who successfully put his knowledge into practice right at the start in the now more familiar Prodrive Hunter. At the first waypoint at kilometre 39, last year's winner was 20 seconds ahead of Guerlain Chicherit (Toyota), 29 seconds ahead of Stéphane Peterhansel (Audi RS Q-etron), 24 seconds ahead of Guillaume de Mevius (Toyota Hilux) and 25 seconds ahead of the overall leader Toyota team Yazeed Al-Rajhi and Timo Gottschalk. The previous day's winner Sébastien Loeb had to settle for ninth position (+ 43) in the second Hunter behind Juan Yacopini (Toyota), Mattias Ekström (Audi) and Monday's winner Lucas Moraes (Toyota).

At kilometre 83, Al-Attiyah's new pursuer was the local leader Al-Rahji, one minute behind. Peterhansel (+ 1:32) was in third position ahead of De Mevius (+ 1:38) and Loeb (+ 2:00).

In the end, Al-Attiyah claimed his first victory of the day, 1:51 minutes ahead of Guerlain Chicherit and 1:58 minutes ahead of Juan-Cruz Yacopini, both in a Toyota Hilux.

46th Dakar Rally 2024 Result on the 5th of 12 stages Pos. Team/Nat/Vehicle Time/Diff. 1 Al-Attiyah/Baumel (QA/F), Hunter 1:37:25 2 Chicherit/Winocq (F), Toyota + 1:51 3 Yacopini/Oliveiras-Carreras (RA/E), Toyota + 1:58 4 Al-Rajhi/Gottschalk (SAU/D), Toyoyta + 2:00 5 De Mevius/Panseri (BF), Toyota + 3:08 6 De Villiers/Murphy (ZA), Toyota + 4:20 7 Ekström/Bergqvist (S), Audi + 5:16 8 Prokop/Chytka (CZ), Ford + 5:41 9 Zala/Fiuza (LT/P), Mini + 6:15 10 Serradori/Minaudier (F), Century + 8:40