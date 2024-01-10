Stage 5: German Gottschalk consolidates lead

Start of the trilogy in the dunes: section from Hofuf to Shubaytah gives a foretaste of the "Empty Quarter", Yazeed Al-Rajhi and Timo Gottschalk secure fourth place on the day and the lead.

Gottschalk and Al-Rajhi were nine minutes ahead of their closest rivals, Nasser Al-Attiyah. Queen's stage in two acts: "48-hour stage" in the Empty Quarter on Thursday and Friday.

The first part of the dune triad: Yazeed Al-Rajhi and Timo Gottschalk consolidated their lead in the overall standings of the Dakar Rally with fourth place on day five. The "Empty Quarter" already sent its regards on this short special stage: for the first time, only dunes were on the programme in the battle against the clock - with constant ups and downs, not always easy to drive. A harbinger for the next two days. The Saudi-Arabian-Brandenburg duo will go into the royal stage with a lead of nine minutes and three seconds, which is split into a tough marathon stage on Thursday and Friday - including a night away from information and without service by the mechanics. In order to avoid having to open the route on the following days, some participants decided to slow down or incur time penalties. For Yazeed Al-Rajhi and Timo Gottschalk, it was 100 per cent instead.

Sand. Dunes. In all colours, shapes and flavours, the grainy surface formed the character of a section that was only 118 kilometres long on paper. Soft dunes with chots formed the centrepiece of the special stage. Towards the end, the sand became firmer and therefore easier to drive on - but broken dunes were among the challenges instead.

Yazeed Al-Rajhi: "A very nice dune stage to drive. And a great taster for the next two days in the 'Empty Quarter'. We can be satisfied - we have a good starting position for the marathon stage and are leading the Dakar Rally."

Timo Gottschalk: "A great foretaste of the marathon leg with the 48-hour stage on Thursday and Friday. The dunes weren't always easy to drive, Yazeed did a great job. We don't have to open the stage tomorrow, which is good. The next two days will be tough, we are ready."

And then there was....

... a break. Because on Thursday and Friday, a tougher version of a marathon stage will be held for the first time, where the participants will be spread over several bivouacs overnight - shielded from the outside world. For this reason, the next press release will not be sent out until Friday - with all the usual information about the two-day special stage.

46th Dakar Rally 2024 Result on the 5th of 12 stages Pos. Team/Nat/Vehicle Time/Diff. 1 Al-Attiyah/Baumel (QA/F), Hunter 1:37:25 2 Chicherit/Winocq (F), Toyota + 1:51 3 Yacopini/Oliveiras-Carreras (RA/E), Toyota + 1:58 4 Al-Rajhi/Gottschalk (SAU/D), Toyoyta + 2:00 5 De Mevius/Panseri (BF), Toyota + 3:08 6 De Villiers/Murphy (ZA), Toyota + 4:20 7 Ekström/Bergqvist (S), Audi + 5:16 8 Prokop/Chytka (CZ), Ford + 5:41 9 Zala/Fiuza (LT/P), Mini + 6:15 10 Serradori/Minaudier (F), Century + 8:40