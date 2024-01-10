Al-Rajhi: "We didn't want to hit the track first"

by Toni Hoffmann - Automatic translation from German ASO Yazeed Al Rajhi and his German navigator Timo Gottschalk, fourth in the special stage just over two minutes behind Nasser Al Attiyah, remained nine minutes ahead of the Qatari.

Yazeed Al-Rajhi: "We didn't want to be first on the piste tomorrow. That was our plan. During the stage, Timo and I were unsure whether we should slow down or not, but I think we did the right thing by not easing off too much. Tomorrow will be different. We'll go on the offensive and see how it goes."



Stéphane Peterhansel: "We have become slower"



"Mr Dakar" Stéphane Peterhansel revealed that he let five minutes pass. He finished 14 seconds behind Carlos Sainz, which means that the two Audi drivers will start together tomorrow. Peterhansel was sixth overall, 34:12 minutes behind.



The 14-time record holder Peterhansel: "The stage was a bit strange with only 118 kilometres, but it was decisive for the starting order for tomorrow, where we will tackle a two-day trip through the dunes, without the tracks of the motorbikes. It wouldn't be a good idea to start at the front, so we reduced the pace and stopped five minutes before the finish. I don't think anyone knows what the right strategy is. We're not exactly a good example. We have a different strategy than at the start of the rally, so we'll see."



Sébastien Loeb's strategy: "We lost a lot of time today in the hope of gaining a lot tomorrow"



Sébastien Loeb took a huge risk today. The Frenchman allowed around 20 minutes to elapse with a view to a later start in tomorrow's special stage, while stage winner Nasser Al-Attiyah chose the exact opposite strategy.



"Nasser and I are pursuing different strategies. He wants to start early and feels confident. I wouldn't have done that. We are not so familiar with the desert, he is in his element. I decided to follow the tracks. That was a decision. We lost big time today in the hope of gaining big time tomorrow."

