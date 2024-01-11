Stage 6: German Gottschalk eliminated

by Toni Hoffmann - Automatic translation from German ASO The sixth stage, the first part of the unassisted marathon section, is over for the German Timo Gottschalk, who had been leading the race so far, and his local driver Yazeed Al-Rajhi after an accident.

The Toyota team had started the first part of the so-called 48-hour stage, in which no outside help is allowed and the participants have to carry out all repairs themselves, in the lead. It happened at kilometre 51 of the 781-kilometre stage. An accident, about which no precise information is yet available, stopped them.



However, Yazeed Al-Rajhi and Timo Gottschalk were unable to repair their damaged Toyota Hilux and had to bid farewell to a possible victory, which would have been Gottschalk's second after 2011, back then in a VW Touareg with Nasser Al-Attiyah. The team returned to the start of the stage in good health. There they waited for their Toyota, which was then checked for safety, such as the condition of the roll cage. If it is OK, Gottschalk and Al-Rajhi can continue the rally without a chance of victory, but only after the rest day on Saturday with the seventh leg on Sunday.

