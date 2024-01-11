Stage 6/Part 1: Sainz leads unofficially

The sixth leg of the 46th Dakar Rally led on Thursday and Friday as a marathon stage, without outside help and without official timekeeping, over 781 kilometres around Shubaytah into the dunes of the "Empty Quarter".

After 295 kilometres, three-time winner Carlos Sainz in the Audi RS Q-etron was the fastest with a lead of 3:30 inches over team-mate Mattias Ekström. Sébastien Loeb was five minutes behind "El Matador" in the Prodrive Hunter. Five-time winner and last year's winner Nasser Al-Attiyah was more than 21 minutes behind in the second Hunter. Sainz leads the virtual overall standings by just under 14' ahead of his team-mates Ekström and Al Attiyah.

The 48-hour stage

Thebig innovation of the 46th Dakar Rally is the 48-hour stage. As the name suggests, it is held over two days with the restrictions of a marathon stage, although the competitors are allowed to help each other in the evening. However, this time the riders, drivers and crews will be spread over several different bivouacs. When the clocks struck 4pm (= 2pm CET) on Thursday, all vehicles had to stop at the next bivouac they came across. They were given camping equipment and sufficient provisions for the night. As there was no connection and therefore no view of their competitors' performances, the drivers camped without time information and set off again the next day from 5 a.m. CET to complete the remaining section of the route.

547 kilometres in the "Empty Quarter"

The protagonists in the car category were confronted with the same difficulties as their motorbike and quad counterparts. They too had to face the dunes of the "Empty Quarter". In addition to the driving difficulties, the co-drivers were put to the test because they were unable to use the motorbike tracks as a guide.

Gottschalk out of the race

The Toyota team of Yazeed Al-Rajhi and Timo Gottschalk had started the first part of the so-called 48-hour stage, in which no outside help is allowed and the participants have to carry out all repairs themselves, in the lead. It happened at kilometre 51 of the 781-kilometre stage. An accident stopped them.

Al-Rajhi explained: "After 51 kilometres, everything was fine on a very flat gravel road and we were travelling at full speed when I hit something. The car overturned and is now damaged."

As a result, Yazeed Al-Rajhi and Timo Gottschalk were unable to repair their damaged Toyota Hilux and had to bid farewell to a possible victory, which would have been Gottschalk's second after 2011, back then in a VW Touareg with Nasser Al-Attiyah. The team returned to the start of the stage in good health. There they waited for their Toyota, which was then checked for safety, such as the condition of the roll cage. If it is OK, Gottschalk and Al-Rajhi can continue the rally without a chance of victory, but only after the rest day on Saturday with the seventh stage on Sunday.

Leg 6: Peterhansel in trouble

After 14-time record holder Stéphane Peterhansel and his co-driver Édouard Boulanger were in fourth place after 190 kilometres, they had a mechanical problem after 225 kilometres. They do not know when they will be able to continue in the 48-hour marathon stage, but it looks as if they will be at a standstill for a while.