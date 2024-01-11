Stage 6: Gottschalk - dream of second victory dashed

by Toni Hoffmann - Automatic translation from German Overdrive Small cause, big effect: Yazeed Al-Rajhi and Timo Gottschalk have to abort an aggravated marathon stage after rolling over several times, driver and co-driver are okay.

Saudi-Arabian-Brandenburg duo set the pace until the rollover and extend their lead in the overall standings. Restart possible in second "Dakar" week according to restart rules, WRC points for stage successes the goal



The dream of winning the Dakar is over. Yazeed Al-Rajhi, for whom it would have been his first triumph, and Timo Gottschalk, who won with Nasser Al-Attiyah in 2011, finished the tough marathon stage of the Dakar Rally early after a multiple rollover. Driver and co-driver are doing well despite a heavy roll and minor injuries.



The Toyota Hilux DKR of the Saudi-Arabian-Brandenburg duo was levered out by a small bump on the approach to a bulkhead at kilometre 51 of the sixth day of competition and rolled over. It was not possible to repair the resulting damage on site. Al-Rajhi and Gottschalk will now make their way back to the bivouac, where the Overdrive team will try to get the Toyota Hilux DKR ready for the second week of the Dakar, provided it has not suffered any structural damage. The aim is to collect points for the FIA Cross Country Rally World Championship (W2RC) in the daily classifications.



Yazeed Al-Rajhi and Timo Gottschalk had led the 2024 Dakar Rally after strong performances from day three and continuously extended their lead over the pursuers. They were on the verge of continuing this trend on the sixth day of the competition. At the split time at kilometre 49, they had already taken almost eight minutes off the current world champions Nasser Al-Attiyah/Matthieu Baumel (QA/F, Prodrive) - without taking any major risks.



Yazeed Al-Rajhi: "After a long bulkhead, we went slightly uphill. There we were levered out by a small bump and rolled over several times. We weren't travelling wildly, we didn't risk too much - on the contrary. Nevertheless, things like this can happen in our sport, it's part of the game. We are obviously extremely disappointed."



Timo Gottschalk: "Small cause, big effect: a small wave cancelled us out today. Half a metre more to the right or left - nothing would have happened. But that's cross-country rallying. We're obviously bitterly disappointed to have to give up our dream of victory while leading, but we're also glad that we've proven that we can not only keep up with the pace at the 'Dakar', but also set it. Now we hope to be able to start again in the second week and collect WRC points. That will be decided in the bivouac."

