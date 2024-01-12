Stage 6: Sainz leads, Loeb wins, Al-Attiyah in trouble

The 48-hour stage with the two-part 781 km marathon around Shubaytah before the rest day is over, double lead for Audi, stage win for Sébastien Loeb and Nasser Al-Attiyah in trouble.

The marathon stage with the chase over the many dunes in the "Empty Quarter" delivered what was expected of it. The leading field was thinned out a little there. The 48-hour stage without outside help and without an official time classification lifted three-time winner Carlos Sainz, now 61 years old, into the lead in the Audi RS Q-etron. The team from Ingolstadt, which has been rather ploughed up in the last two years, was able to report a double lead in its last Dakar Rally before the rest day on Saturday in the Saudi Arabian capital of Riyadh. 20:21 minutes behind Sainz, Mattias Ekström in the second Audi took the place of honour.

Sébastien Loeb has not yet written off his first victory in the marathon classic at his ninth Dakar Rally. Nine-time WRC record champion Loeb set the best time and thus secured his second victory in the 46th edition of the Dakar. This took his tally of victories at this event to 25 and puts him on a par with Hiroshi Masuoka, the six most successful driver at the world's biggest rally. After leading the stage up to the bivouac, Carlos Sainz finished it with the second-best time, 2'01'' behind the Frenchman, and took the overall lead with a margin of more than 20' ahead of his team-mate Mattias Ekström, third on Friday's stage. Loeb remains within striking distance of Sainz with a gap of 29:31 minutes.

Fourth place with a gap of 1:04:00 hours went to the Brazilian Lucas Moraes in the official Gazoo Racing Toyota Hilux, 5:47 minutes ahead of the opening stage winner Guillaume de Mevius.

Five-time winner and Rally Raid champion Nasser Al-Attiyah almost had to take a sledgehammer in the terrain where the son of the desert feels most comfortable near his home in Qatar, the sand dunes. During his Dakar maiden voyage in the Prodrive Hunter, a steering arm broke on one of his vehicle's wheel carriers. He had to wait until the assistance service could repair it. He lost more than 2 hours and 40 minutes in the process. He dropped from second to 17th place (+ 2:40:54) in the overall classification. However, he kept going and explained that his goal was the W2RC championship and that he would try to score as many points as possible, and also mentioned that he was ready to help his Prodrive partner Sébastien Loeb if needed.

At the start of the 48-hour stage, the previously leading German Timo Gottschalk and his local driver retired after an accident in the Toyota Hilux. The 14-time record holder Stéphane Peterhansel was also stranded on Thursday because he was unable to change the wheel after a tyre puncture due to the failure of the hydraulic system of the Audi RS Q-etron. With a gap of 3:22:14 hours, he dropped from sixth to 22nd place.

The participants will now be flown from the desert airport of Shbaytah to Riyadh, 450 kilometres away, the location of the well-earned rest day on Saturday.

46th Dakar Rally 2024 Result on the 6th of 12 stages Pos. Team/Nat/Vehicle Time/Diff. 1 Loeb/Lurquin (F/B), Hunter 7:21:56 2 Sainz/Cruz (E), Audi + 2:01 3 Ekström/Bergqvist (S), Audi + 10:55 4 Moraes/Monleon (BZ/E), Toyota + 22:45 5 E. Goczal/Mena (PL/E), T3 Taurus + 28:48 6 Chicherit/Winocq (F), Toyota + 34:05 7 Prokop/Chytka (CZ), Ford + 36:34 8 De Villiers/Murphy (ZA), Toyota + 37:04 9 De Mevius/Panseri (B/F), Toyota + 41:28 10 M. Goczal/Gospodarczyk (PL) T3 Taurus + 44:31