Carlos Sainz: "There is still a long way to go"

by Toni Hoffmann - Automatic translation from German Red Bull In the first half of the 46th Dakar Rally, Carlos Sainz, now 61 years old, laid the foundation for his possible fourth triumph in the marathon classic with his lead in the Audi RS Q-etron. SPEEDWEEK.COM provides this translated article advertising-free.

Carlos Sainz finished the long sixth leg in second place behind Sébastien Loeb (Prodrive Hunter) and capitalised on the problems of Yazeed Al Rajhi and Nasser Al Attiyah to secure a comfortable lead at the top of the overall standings. On the rest day, the Audi driver now has a lead of twenty minutes over his team-mate Mattias Ekström.



Carlos Sainz: "It was a pretty difficult stage, but I think we did a good job. I had a problem at the end and got stuck in one place. We lost a few minutes, but all in all the two days were good. We are happy at the moment. But there is still a long way to go. It's still very open."



Mattias Ekström: "This terrain is not my favourite"



The Swedish driver was third on the 48-hour stage, almost 11 minutes behind Loeb, but gave Audi a one-two finish at the top of the overall standings on the day before the rest day.



Mattias Ekström: "It was very exhausting for me, not physically, but mentally, because this terrain is not my home, so to speak. I'm more used to snow and ice. Today was short, but as we were out on the track early and had no markings on some steep dunes and some very soft dunes, it was easy to make the wrong decisions. I got stuck once today and I think we lost about six minutes because we dug for a quick moment. But yesterday was a very good day for us. Emil did a good job and helped me with driving and navigating. We are very happy to be here and as for the results, I haven't seen it yet, but I saw that Nasser had problems, I saw that Yazeed had problems. Compared to those problems, we had a lot less. Knock on wood, we are happy. I think we had some good days. We were able to keep up at the front. I think it's very difficult to find your way when you ride early. Emil and I had to try and find the right speed and the right navigation rhythm as we rode through the difficult valleys, but on the whole we are very happy so far and it's only half time. I'm now looking forward to a nice shower!"



Sébastien Loeb: "We have to remain consistent until the end"



With the 25th stage win of his career at the Dakar, the French driver climbed back onto the provisional podium behind the Audi of Sainz and Ekström and became the best Hunter driver.



Sébastien Loeb: "It was a good day for us, a good stage without any problems. It was very long, the first part of the stage yesterday was more than 400 kilometres long. I tried to take it easy on the car and not be too hard on it. I knew that mechanically it would be very difficult to cover so many kilometres in the dunes. Today there were 150 kilometres to go, so I tried to push even harder on this stretch to set a good time and we managed to do that. Fortunately, we didn't have any problems at all on this long stage. I think we now have to continue to find the right rhythm in the second week. The standard is really high, I think. The cars are really fast, the crews are fast too. If you make a mistake on just one stage, you lose a lot of time and you're a long way behind, so we have to stay consistent until the end."

