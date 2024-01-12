Stage 6: Desert son Al-Attiyah buckles in the sand

by Toni Hoffmann

On the menu for the second part of the sixth leg, which was classed as a marathon stage, were 71 kilometres of dunes. This would have been an opportunity for desert son Nasser Al-Attiyah to reduce the gap slightly.

However, nothing went according to plan for the five-time Dakar winner, who came to a halt after 530 kilometres due to a broken steering arm on the wheel carrier of his Prodrive Hunter. He had to wait for his team's race service for the repair in order to continue the route to the finish line, where he had to count some costs in the overall standings.



With a sixth win now out of reach, perhaps it's time for 'Nasser Al Attack' to reappear at the 2024 edition with the firm intention of scoring as many points as possible for the remainder of the W2RC season. However, he will have to combine this points-scoring with his new role as lieutenant to his former rival Sébastien Loeb. In the upcoming match against the Audi, the support he intends to offer the Frenchman could prove crucial, especially if Loeb is also struggling to look after his car.



Nasser Al Attiyah: "I will do my best for Seb to win because we are one team"



Nasser Al Attiyah suffered mechanical problems 50 kilometres before the finish of the sixth stage and lost two hours and 40 minutes, meaning that his chances of a sixth Dakar triumph went up in smoke. The Qatari driver's only goal now is to score as many points as possible for the championship and help his team-mate Sébastien Loeb.



Al-Attiyah: "It was not a good day. The steering broke on the last 50 kilometres and there was nothing we could do to repair it. We waited for our service truck to come and fix it and then we crossed the finish line. We will try to keep going and see what we can do. The start yesterday was good, but it wasn't easy. We knew we had lost time, but it was going more or less perfectly and we were happy, but then the steering broke in the last 50 kilometres. It's not all finished yet, but now we will try to compete for the world championship. I will also try to help Seb to be behind him. At least he can win this Dakar. I will do my best to help him win, because we are a team."



