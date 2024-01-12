Stage 6: Experience in dunes pays off

History of the sixth stage: experience pays off

On more than 500 kilometres through the mighty dunes of the "Empty Quarter" desert, the Dakar leaders and title defenders dropped out. On Friday, the convoy departed by plane for the rest day in Saudi Arabia's capital Riyadh. With half a dozen treacherous stages still to be completed, the Dakar Rally promises many more surprises.

Carlos Sainz has put all his off-road racing experience into developing a strategy for the unprecedented 48-hour chrono stage. By holding back on the fifth stage, the driver of the Audi RS Q e-tron secured a starting position as the 17th car for the sixth stage and its two-day 547-kilometre route through the dunes.



Sainz started the sixth leg in third place overall. After the 61-year-old had got his tactics spot on, the Madrilenian finished the sixth leg at the top of the overall standings with a lead of 20:21 minutes over his team-mate Mattias Ekström. "We still have a long way to go, but we're satisfied at the moment. It was a very difficult route for everyone, the stage was physically demanding to drive," explained the three-time winner Sainz.



Sébastien Loeb, who won the 25th stage of his Dakar career, also proved his tactical acumen on the two-day stage around the Shubaytah bivouac. This puts Loeb level with Hiroshi Masuoka as the rider with the sixth most Dakar stage wins. "It was a good stage for us. We started the stage as the 35th car and finished it as the seventh car to cross the finish line. That was the plan we had for this leg and it's good that we were able to realise it," admitted nine-time record rally champion Loeb.



The shocking news on the first day of the sixth stage was that the leader Yazeed Al-Rajhi retired together with Timo Gottschalk. On the second day, it was the massive time losses of defending champion Nasser Al-Attiyah that made the headlines. The five-time Dakar winner lost almost three hours due to a broken steering arm. Even if victory at this Dakar is now out of sight, the Qatari is determined to continue fighting for valuable world championship points and to support his Prodrive Hunter driver colleague Loeb wherever possible. "Not everything is finalised yet, but now we will try to compete for the world championship. I will also try to help Seb to get behind him. At least he can win this Dakar. I will do my best to help him win because we are a team," said last year's winner Al-Attiyah.



Lucas Moraes, Guillaume de Mévius and Giniel de Villiers all came to Riyadh with the hope of finishing on the overall podium in the second week. This trio of Toyota drivers finished fourth, fifth and sixth respectively. "I am very happy with our first week. We took a stage win and that was a very special moment for us. Now we have completed this 48-hour stage. It was difficult, we were in the dunes the whole time, so the average speed was very low," said last year's third-placed Moraes.



It was a tough first week in the Ultimate class for 21-year-old Seth Quintero at the wheel of his Toyota GR DKR Hilux. Together with his German co-driver Dennis Zenz, the young American is now aiming for stage wins before reaching the finish line in Yanbu on 19 February. "We're here at the end of the sixth stage and fortunately heading towards the rest day. This was by far the most brutal stage any of us have ever experienced," said the 21-year-old Quintero.



Just one place behind Al-Attiyah in the overall standings is Laia Sanz, who drove her Astara car through the first week of the rally with the 17th fastest time of all cars. "It was a tough couple of marathon days. Overall, we are satisfied with this week. It's a shame that we had problems with fuel consumption yesterday and therefore had to drive more slowly. Today our clutch broke 100 kilometres before the end, so we're really lucky to have made it," noted former biker Sanz.



One place behind Sanz in the overall standings is 14-time Dakar winner Stéphane Peterhansel, who had a tough two days at the wheel of his Audi RS Q e-tron. "This long 48-hour stage was really complicated for us ... it was a terrible 48-hour stage," said Peterhansel.



Taurus T3 Max driver Mitch Guthrie Jr. arrived at the finish line of the sixth stage near the Shubaytah bivouac with a big smile on his face. The current Challenger class runner-up in the overall standings seemed to enjoy every minute of the extremely tough days of desert racing. "That was so much fun. Yesterday it was great to get the chance to race 400 kilometres over dunes ... I love that. Sleeping in the tents last night, hanging out and preparing our food really felt like a Dakar stage. Now we're in a good overall position on the rest day," Guthrie reported.



Guthrie Jr.'s mission for the second week in Saudi Arabia is clear: he has to beat the 58:49 minutes that separate him from the leader of the Challenger class, Eryk Goczal. Cristina Gutiérrez, Chaleco López and Austin Jones also want to catch Goczal on the way to Yanbu and are in third, fourth and fifth place respectively. "The marathon stage was crazy, yesterday we travelled around 400 km just in the dunes. We really didn't expect it to be so difficult yesterday," explained Cristina Gutiérrez. (Red Bull)