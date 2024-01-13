Double lead for Audi at the halfway point of the Dakar Rally

At the halfway point of the Dakar Rally, Team Audi Sport can look back on its best performance to date: In its third participation in the desert classic, Audi with the Spaniards Carlos Sainz/Lucas Cruz ahead of the Swedes Mattias Ekström/Emil Bergkvist has recorded a one-two lead after six of twelve legs. In a particularly demanding edition of the world's toughest desert rally, the innovative Audi RS Q e-tron stands out thanks to the efficiency of its electric drive and its outstanding reliability over the first 4,200 kilometres.

Rugged surfaces ranging from volcanic rock to scree, strenuous dune crossings in the Empty Quarter in Saudi Arabia and two two-day marathon stages with little or no service options: "As announced, the 46th edition of the Dakar Rally is absolutely relentless," says Head of Audi Motorsport Rolf Michl. "I am all the more impressed by what we have seen so far from Team Audi Sport and Q Motorsport. Thanks to determination, hard work, a cohesive team performance from everyone involved and clever tactics, Carlos with Lucas and Mattias with Emil have taken the lead in their Audi RS Q e-tron."

Six different stage winners from the prologue to the sixth stage, four lead changes as well as dramatic setbacks for several favourites characterise an exciting and completely open edition of the Dakar Rally. The stages on the first three legs alone were more than 400 kilometres long. After the victory of Mattias Ekström/Emil Bergkvist in the prologue, the Audi driver pairings continued their best performances. Carlos Sainz/Lucas Cruz took over a top position with second place on the first leg. The following day, Frenchman Stéphane Peterhansel, navigated by Edouard Boulanger, achieved his 50th personal stage win in a car in another Audi, adding to 33 from his motorbike days. Sainz/Cruz also took the lead for one day and remained consistently in the top three until the fifth stage, while Ekström/Bergkvist followed directly behind in fourth place.

The turning point with the 48-hour stage

The big turning point came with the 48H Chrono stage on leg 6 immediately before the rest day in Riyadh. It was spread over Thursday and Friday and covered 547 kilometres for time and 765 kilometres in total. In the dune mountains, the average speed dropped from more than 110 kilometres per hour to just 74 kilometres per hour. The stage did not allow any external service. Drivers and co-drivers were also separated from the teams overnight and had to rely on themselves. In order to avoid having to open the stage through the sandy mountains in the Empty Quarter, many of the top teams made tactical decisions the day before, as the respective stage result determines the starting positions on the following day. The three Audi driver teams also voluntarily drove several minutes slower.

"Of course, we didn't know whether this tactic would work, but it paid off in the end," said Sven Quandt, Team Principal of Q Motorsport. "Our drivers carried out the tasks perfectly, only Stéphane was a little unlucky. Even though they didn't win the stage, two of our three driver pairings are doing very well overall with the double lead. Our thanks also go to the team for their hard and good work."

The 48H Chrono stage took its toll. While Yazeed Al Rajhi, the leader in the Toyota, overturned, Prodrive driver Nasser Al-Attiyah, one of the other favourites, was 2.45 hours behind due to technical damage. Stéphane Peterhansel/Edouard Boulanger were not spared either and experienced problems with a hydraulic system due to a hard landing after a jump. So far, this was the only significant damage suffered by the technicians under the direction of Dr Leonardo Pascali. Peterhansel/Boulanger dropped back to 22nd position. "That was very unfortunate because we were sixth in the overall standings the day before and had a chance of a good final result," said 14-time Dakar winner Peterhansel.

Half-time champion Carlos Sainz

Second place was enough for Carlos Sainz/Lucas Cruz to take the lead with a 20.21-minute advantage. "It's been a tough rally so far, in which we haven't been able to catch our breath for a moment. In the dust of various competitors we got into critical situations several times in the early days," said the three-time Dakar winner Sainz. "So it's all the more pleasing that we took the lead on the 48H Chrono stage. But that doesn't mean anything yet, because we're only at the halfway point."

Mattias Ekström/Emil Bergkvist, who are taking part in this rally for only the fourth time, improved to second overall thanks to third place on Friday. "I'm really happy, even though we got stuck in the sand once in the Empty Quarter," said former rallycross world champion and two-time DTM champion Mattias Ekström. "Our car ran perfectly. The navigation was difficult. Emil had to find the right way and I had to find a suitable pace. We can be very satisfied with our current position."

After 2,304 kilometres of stages and a total distance of 4,201 kilometres so far, the teams will start the second half of the rally on Sunday. Once again, long daily distances of almost 500 kilometres of stages and challenging terrain lie ahead of the participants. "We are proud of what we have achieved so far. Of course, we are ambitious, but we are full of respect and have no illusions about the tasks ahead of us," says Rolf Michl. Fans can continue to follow the action on the Audi Official and Audi Sport social media channels. The popular video format "Inside Dakar" offers exciting pictures, an insightful overview of the day's events and many direct impressions of the participants every evening. (Audi)

46th Dakar Rally 2024 Result on the 6th of 12 stages Pos. Team/Nat/Vehicle Time/Diff. 1 Loeb/Lurquin (F/B), Hunter 7:21:56 2 Sainz/Cruz (E), Audi + 2:01 3 Ekström/Bergqvist (S), Audi + 10:55 4 Moraes/Monleon (BZ/E), Toyota + 22:45 5 E. Goczal/Mena (PL/E), T3 Taurus + 28:48 6 Chicherit/Winocq (F), Toyota + 34:05 7 Prokop/Chytka (CZ), Ford + 36:34 8 De Villiers/Murphy (ZA), Toyota + 37:04 9 De Mevius/Panseri (B/F), Toyota + 41:28 10 M. Goczal/Gospodarczyk (PL) T3 Taurus + 44:31