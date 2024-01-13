First Dakar victory still possible for Loeb

by Toni Hoffmann - Automatic translation from German Loeb For Sébastien Loeb, with his ninth start in the 46th Dakar Rally, the first victory at the halfway point is still within reach; after his second stage win and his 25th fastest time, he lies in P3, 30 minutes behind the leader.

The record nine-time rally champion Loeb knows his way around and says: "We'll settle the accounts at the end." Last year's runner-up Loeb was well placed at the end of this first part of the 48-hour stage, the sixth Dakar leg, and preferred to be cautious as the marathon stage continued on Friday.



The 46th Dakar Rally, staged for the fifth time in Saudi Arabia, is also a battle of generations and technologies. Carlos Sainz (61 years old) and Lucas Cruz (Audi) are in the lead with a small advantage over their Swedish team-mates Mattias Ekström (45 years old) and Emil Bergkvist. Their hybrid Audi (three formula-electric engines and a DTM turbo engine as a generator) is unbeatable in the dunes. Their acceleration and speed capabilities are unrivalled in comparison to four-wheel drive vehicles with petrol engines (Prodrive, Toyota).



Three-time winner Sainz leads the rally by 20 minutes over his colleague, but who is in 3rd place, 29 minutes behind? Sébastien Loeb (49 years old) and Fabian Lurquin (Bahrain Raid Xtreme). The Alsace-born driver and his Belgian co-driver drove like crazy on this stage and won the so-called 48-hour stage (Thursday and Friday) with a minimal lead of two minutes over Sainz.



Loeb partially succeeded in his daring gamble on the fifth stage. The WRC record winner Loeb (80 victories) had voluntarily accepted a 15-minute penalty in order not to be among the top cars in the 48 hours in the "Empty Quarter" and thus benefit from a clear lane in front of him. He didn't have to worry about navigation and stepped on the gas.



The fact is that his effort in the overall standings is still considerable compared to Carlos Sainz. He can put his mind at rest by planning his strategy for the second half of the Dakar, which resumes in Riyadh on Saturday after a rest day. The dunes will be there, but in smaller quantities than in the "Empty Quarter". The stones will reappear, and that doesn't really please the Audi, which is suffering from severe overweight. But that also goes for Sébastien Loeb, who unfortunately tends to attack too much when caution is called for. The rest of the Dakar 2024 will be exciting!

