Challenge leader Erik Goczal disqualified

The Polish brothers Eryk Goczal and Michal Goczal, who to everyone's surprise were leading the Challenge classification with the Can-Am vehicles, were disqualified after a technical inspection.

Their Challenger cars no. 302 and 310 were subjected to a gearbox and clutch inspection on the rest day. These inspections revealed an infringement of the FIA technical regulations, namely Appendix J, Article 286-2.3. Specifically, their clutches were found to be made of carbon, a prohibited material for this element. As a result, the pairs Eryk Goczał/Oriol Mena and Michał Goczał/Szymon Gospodarczyk were disqualified from Dakar 2024.

The crews concerned were heard by the officials and waived their right to appeal against this penalty. They will not take the start of the seventh stage from Riyadh to Al Duwadimi. Young Eryk Goczał held the overall lead in the Challenger class, which now goes to his closest rival Mitch Guthrie ahead of Cristina Gutiérrez and "Chaleco" López.