Final end for Timo Gottschalk

After dreams of victory, Yazeed Al-Rajhi and Timo Gottschalk also have to give up their plan of damage limitation in the second Dakar week, Small cause, big effect: rollover on the sixth stage while in the lead.

The focus is on the remaining rounds of the FIA World Rally Raid Championship (W2RC), which Al-Rajhi/Gottschalk are currently leading.

Rien ne va plus: Yazeed Al-Rajhi and Timo Gottschalk must finish the 2024 Dakar Rally early and for good. After the Saudi Arabian-Brandenburg duo had led the world's toughest desert rally for 1,119 kilometres, a rollover on the sixth stage at kilometre 1,808 put an end to their dream of victory. And that's not all: because the Toyota Hilux DKR entered by Team Overdrive can no longer be repaired on site, the plan of damage limitation in week two can no longer be pursued. The safety cage of the number 201 Hilux ensured that Al-Rajhi and Gottschalk escaped with only minor injuries during the violent rollover, but it bent in the process. According to the rules of the FIA (Fédération Internationale de l'Automobile), a restart is no longer possible after such structural damage.

Yazeed Al-Rajhi and Timo Gottschalk had set the pace of the Dakar Rally up until the decisive moment on the sixth stage, demonstrating their strategic prowess and extending their lead over their closest rivals to around 17 minutes two kilometres before the rollover. However, an inconspicuous and barely visible bump caused the duo's Toyota Hilux DKR to jackknife at around 160 km/h, resulting in a quadruple diagonal rollover. The incident occurred on the tough marathon stage, on which Yazeed Al-Rajhi and Timo Gottschalk deliberately did not take any risks.

The final retirement also means that plan B is no longer possible: to continue collecting extra points in the battle for the FIA Cross Country World Rally Championship (W2RC) by participating under restart rules. Points are awarded to the top five on every single stage of every WRC event, including the Dakar Rally. Before the start of the second Dakar week, Yazeed Al-Rajhi and Timo Gottschalk lead the W2RC on equal points with their long-term rivals Nasser Al-Attiyah/Matthieu Baumel (QAT/F, Prodrive). The aim now is to fight for the title in the remaining WRC rounds - the Abu Dhabi Desert Challenge, the Ultmate Raid in Portugal, the Desafío Ruta 40 and the Morocco Rally.

Timo Gottschalk: "Unfortunately, our 'Dakar' is now over. The roll cage did a great job and protected us perfectly during the rollover. However, it was damaged in the process, which is why repairs are not permitted. Even though the rollover ended our dream of victory: We are proud to have led the Dakar Rally and helped set the pace. Now we have to look to the future and do everything we can to fight for the title in the W2RC. The positive realisation from this 'Dakar' is that we have the speed to do so."