Stage 7: Loeb on the offensive against leader Sainz

Sébastien Loeb still has five stages left in the 46th Dakar Rally for his first possible victory in the cross-country classic. After his third best time in 2024, however, he is still 19 minutes behind Carlos Sainz.

Sainz saved his lead on the seventh stage in the Audi RS Q-etron and thus his hopes of winning the Dakar Rally for the fourth time at the age of 61. But behind him is Sébastien Loeb, who is aiming for his first triumph in the legendary cross-country classic at the ninth start in the Prodrive Hunter. And he is fighting fiercely for this at the fifth Dakar Rally in Saudi Arabia. With his 26th best time and his third stage win in 2024, last year's runner-up, after Mattias Ekström's bad luck, has now reduced his time from 29 to 19 minutes, which means that the nine-time rally record holder Loeb still has a chance of claiming his first desert victory for Prodrive.

As in last year's event with the German Timo Gottschalk, the Brazilian Lucas Moraes in the now official Gazoo Racing Toyota Hilux is on course for a podium, but is 1:00:35 hours behind Sainz.

The 46th Dakar Rally has started its second week with its fifth edition in Saudi Arabia after the rest day in Riyadh with the longest stage. The seventh of twelve stages covered 873 km from Riyadh to Al Duwadimi, where the Dakar Rally spent the night on Sunday, 7 January 2024, 483 km of which was the seventh stage on best time. After a well-deserved rest day for the competitors still in the race, this mixed stage threw the participants back into the thick of the action. The first part was a canyon labyrinth with constant changes of direction. Finally, experienced dune surfers were able to put their skills to the test in an intense dune section.

Some started the second week with six more stages rested and energised. The 21-year-old US-American Seth Quintero and his German co-driver Dennis Zenz really got going in their four-wheel drive debut in the Toyota Hilux. At 134 kilometres, they led the virtual daily standings by 28 seconds ahead of Guerlain Chicherit and one minute ahead of Lucas Moraes, both also in a Toyota Hilux. The leader Carlos Sainz was in eighth position in the Audi RS Q-etron, a whopping 5:25 minutes behind. At this point, his Audi colleague and previous overall runner-up Mattias Ekström was at kilometre 51, waiting for help from the race truck with damaged suspension.

Lucas Moraes set the fastest time so far at kilometre 213 by overtaking Seth Quintero and relegating him to P2, 35 seconds behind. Friday's winner Sébastien Loeb, although not on the time radar, was 55 seconds behind the Brazilian Moraes. Sainz was in virtual fifth place, 3:38 behind.

Sébastien Loeb, still not on the times radar, snatched the lead from Lucas Moraes at kilometre 311 with a 52-second advantage. The Prodrive driver currently has a lead of 3′40″ over Carlos Sainz and is therefore only 25 minutes behind his Spanish rival and overall leader in the virtual standings.

Sébastien Loeb, who was the first car to take to the track in his Prodrive Hunter after his 25th win of the day on Friday, set the fastest time of the day so far at kilometre 373 and extended his lead to more than two minutes over Lucas Moraes and almost 4:30 minutes over Seth Quintero. Last year's runner-up is fighting fiercely for his first Dakar triumph. He was still 20 minutes behind the leading Sainz, currently in fifth place on the day.

After the longest stage, Loeb celebrated his third stage win of 2024 with his 26th fastest time, 7:06 minutes ahead of Moraes, 9:47 minutes ahead of Prodrive partner Nasser Al-Attiyah and 10:31 minutes behind Sainz. Seth Quintero and his German co-driver Dennis Zenz finished in seventh place on the day (+17:16) after initially taking a virtual lead. Due to the enormous time penalty of 35:15:00 hours, they play no role in the intermediate classification.

46th Dakar Rally 2024 Result on the 7th of 12 stages Pos. Team/Nat/Vehicle Time/Diff. 1 Loeb/Lurquin (F/B), Hunter 4:56:39 2 Moraes/Monleon (BZ/E), Toyota + 7:06 3 Al-Attiyah/Baumel (QA/F), Hunter + 9:47 4 Sainz/Cruz (E), Audi + 10:31 5 Chicherit/Winocq (F), Toyota + 10:37 6 Zala/Fiuza (LT/P), Mini + 12:57 7 Quintero/Zenz (US/D), Toyota + 17:16 8 Krotov/Zhaltsov (KSZ), Toyota + 23:13 9 De Villiers/Murphy (ZA), Toyota + 25:22 10 Prokop/Chytka (CZ), Ford + 26:07