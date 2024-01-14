Carlos Sainz: "10 minutes is quite a lot"

Three-time winner Carlos Sainz, fourth in the stage more than 10 minutes behind Loeb, defended his overall lead, but the Audi driver is now only 19 minutes ahead of the Frenchman, the day's winner.

"A pretty difficult day with the navigation. We also had a puncture. I think Séb did really well. 10 minutes is quite a lot. I don't really know what happened to Ekström. We'll see."

Sébastien Loeb: "We had a good stage"

The Hunter driver, who was the first car to take to the track on Sunday, benefited from problems experienced by previous runner-up Mattias Ekström and moved up to second place overall, 19 minutes behind Carlos Sainz.

"We had a good stage. No big mistakes. The navigation was really difficult. We were the first car, so... We had to get to the finish line. We were really focussed on our work. We pushed a lot and tried to be very conscientious in the difficult navigation sections and we did very well."

Lucas Moraes: "I still believe in victory"

Lucas Moraes, second in the special stage, 7:06 minutes behind Loeb, is now in third place overall, over an hour behind Carlos Sainz.

Lucas Moraes: "It was very, very difficult, especially because we were the third car on the road for most of the stage. Basically, without lanes it's really difficult to drive between the rocks. We only had one small puncture, maybe 50km from the end, so we decided to keep going and finish on the rim. Sorry to the team for that, but I think it was worth it. So, here we are."

Nasser Al Attiyah:

"A weak point that we need to fix"

Five-time winner Nasser Al Attiyah overcame two punctures to finish the seventh stage in the top three despite a broken wishbone, less than 10 minutes behind his team-mate Sébastien Loeb. The Qatari is no longer in contention for victory, but he is still determined to set off the fireworks for important WRC points in the second half of the race.

Nasser Al-Attiyah: "We suffered two punctures. After the second one, the car started to roll and that's when we realised that a rear wishbone was broken. That's a weak point of this car that we need to fix. Nevertheless, we ended up in the lead. Third, which is a good result."

46th Dakar Rally 2024 Result on the 7th of 12 stages Pos. Team/Nat/Vehicle Time/Diff. 1 Loeb/Lurquin (F/B), Hunter 4:56:39 2 Moraes/Monleon (BZ/E), Toyota + 7:06 3 Al-Attiyah/Baumel (QA/F), Hunter + 9:47 4 Sainz/Cruz (E), Audi + 10:31 5 Chicherit/Winocq (F), Toyota + 10:37 6 Zala/Fiuza (LT/P), Mini + 12:57 7 Quintero/Zenz (US/D), Toyota + 17:16 8 Krotov/Zhaltsov (KSZ), Toyota + 23:13 9 De Villiers/Murphy (ZA), Toyota + 25:22 10 Prokop/Chytka (CZ), Ford + 26:07