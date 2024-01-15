Stage 7: Seventh place for mini-rider Vaidotas Zala

by Toni Hoffmann - Automatic translation from German X-raid On the seventh stage of the 46th Dakar Rally, Vaidotas Zala in the Mini of the German X-raid team improved to seventh place, Krzysztof Holowczyc took 19th place. SPEEDWEEK.COM provides this translated article advertising-free.

Dakar route leads back to the Red Sea in the second half. After the X-raid crews had recovered somewhat from the exertions of the first Dakar week on the rest day, they started the seventh leg on Sunday. Vaidotas Zala and Paulo Fiuza finished the 483-kilometre stage in seventh place in the Mini JCW Rally Plus. Krzysztof Holowczyc and Lukasz Kurzeja finished 19th in the Mini JCW Rally Plus. The X-raid 1000R Turbo side-by-side crew Annett Quandt / Annie Seel finished the day in 24th position.



Their team-mates Pál Lónyai and Filippo Ippolito abandoned the stage early. Lónyai was still struggling with the consequences of his collision on the sixth stage. He therefore decided to head for the bivouac in Al Duwadimi early.



Zala and Fiuza started the stage in 20th place and were travelling fast. Halfway through the stage, their time was in the top 10, and as they did not make any navigational errors, they secured seventh place.



The Dakar route now takes the participants back to the Red Sea. Tomorrow they will continue northwards from Al Duwadimi to Ha'il. A total of 778 kilometres are on the agenda - 458 km of which the crews will complete against the clock. Sand and dunes await the participants at the start. The end of the stage will be on gravel roads.



Vaidotas Zala: "Another stage with tricky navigation. Paulo did a good job. Our starting position was good, but we spent the last 70 kilometres in the dust of two Toyotas. That was very frustrating. But on the whole, we're just driving and enjoying the MINI and the stage. We still have five days to go!" (X-raid)