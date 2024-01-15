Stage 7: Lucas Moraes stays on the ball

Second place on the seventh stage of the 46th Dakar Rally for Lucas Moraes and Armand Monleon, moving up to third place in the overall standings, Giniel de Villiers and Dennis Murphy to fifth place.

The second week of Dakar 2024 began with the seventh stage of the event, which ran between the Saudi capital Riyadh and the town of Al Duwadimi in the west. The day was described by the teams as "extremely tough and tricky" and consisted of a timed section of 483 kilometres over stony tracks, sand and dunes. But for Toyota Gazoo Racing's Lucas Moraes and Armand Monleon, the day brought a valuable result as they set the second fastest time, just 7:06 minutes behind stage winner Sébastien Loeb (Hunter).

They only lost some time on the leaders due to a slow puncture towards the end of the stage. They managed to bring the car to the finish without changing the wheel, even though the tyre had come down to the rim at the finish. Nevertheless, they have now moved up to third place overall, 1:00:35 hours behind the overall leader Carlos Sainz (Audi). They were also only 40 minutes off second place, and with five difficult stages still ahead of them, anything can still happen.

Seth Quintero and co-driver Dennis Zenz were the second fastest GR DKR Hilux T1U crew on this stage. The Californian driver and his German navigator recorded the ninth fastest time on the stage and only lost time due to a difficult navigation at the start of the stage, as well as a problem with the alternator in their car later in the day. They lost 17:16 minutes to the stage winners on the day, but unfortunately remain out of contention in the overall standings, where they are 41st overall after a technical setback in the opening week of the race.

The three South African TGR teams followed their two team-mates, with Giniel de Villiers and Dennis Murphy riding most of the seventh stage together with Seth Quintero and Dennis Zenz. They also encountered some navigation problems, but still achieved the eleventh fastest time on the stage, just eight minutes behind their team-mates. Giniel and Dennis are in fifth place overall, 1:40:07 hours behind the leaders.

Guy Botterill, one of two rookie drivers in the team, has shown remarkable pace in the opening week of the event. Together with experienced co-driver Brett Cummings, Guy has largely avoided any problems, finishing in the top 10 of the rally. The final TGR duo, consisting of rookie driver Saood Variawa and co-driver Francois Cazalet, lost time on the seventh stage due to a problem with their car's rear differential. They had to stop and top up the unit with oil before they could continue. They also suffered a puncture. They dropped back to 21st place in the overall standings.

Lucas Moraes: "We had a great stage because we basically opened the stage together with Sainz and Loeb right from the start. And we managed to set a good pace. It was very difficult just before the start and Armand did a great job. It was important for us to keep up the pace. Towards the end we got a slow puncture, maybe 40 km before the finish, and we decided to keep going because the pressure was going down very slowly. So we had to slow down a lot to get to the finish. We moved up to third place overall. We were fighting for the podium and still have a long rally ahead of us. And we were happy that the team once again delivered a great car."

Seth Quintero: "Today was really good fun. I really enjoyed the stage. It started quite slowly, or so I thought, just to save fuel. But it looks like we were leading the whole day. And then, unfortunately, a small problem with the alternator. We lost power and a lot of time. And I got to a waypoint and did a little turnaround there. Apart from that, it was a great day. The team got it done. Everything is fixed. We still have five days to go, so it's going to be a lot more fun."

Giniel de Villiers: "A long day with very difficult navigation. I don't know how the guys at the front managed it, but they did an incredible job. We struggled a bit and were with Seth for a long time. We both got lost for quite a long time. I think more than 10 minutes at one point, looking for the right road. It was a difficult stage and we lost a bit too much time navigating. At least we are here, so we will fight again." (Toyota)

46th Dakar Rally 2024 Result on the 7th of 12 stages Pos. Team/Nat/Vehicle Time/Diff. 1 Loeb/Lurquin (F/B), Hunter 4:56:39 2 Moraes/Monleon (BZ/E), Toyota + 7:06 3 Al-Attiyah/Baumel (QA/F), Hunter + 9:47 4 Sainz/Cruz (E), Audi + 10:31 5 Chicherit/Winocq (F), Toyota + 10:37 6 Zala/Fiuza (LT/P), Mini + 12:57 7 Quintero/Zenz (US/D), Toyota + 17:16 8 Krotov/Zhaltsov (KSZ), Toyota + 23:13 9 De Villiers/Murphy (ZA), Toyota + 25:22 10 Prokop/Chytka (CZ), Ford + 26:07