VIDEO: In the Dust Episode 5

Only at the Dakar Rally: Cristina Gutierrez, the fastest woman in the desert, and motorbike rookie Tobias Ebster tell us up close, sympathetically and bluntly what participants can expect at the Dakar

Adventure fans take note: "In the Dust" is a video series produced directly during the Dakar in the desert of Saudi Arabia. In this episode, presenter Nicola Hume and commentary legend Rob Warner welcome the two youngsters Cristina Gutiérrez and Tobias Ebster ina studio specially set up in the bivouac . After the 48-hour episode, they talk about things that are probably only available on the Dakar: Canned food pre-cooked by the sun. Sleeping without a mattress. Braking in the soft sand so as not to exceed the speed limit of 160 km/h on the huge downhill dunes. Navigating with metre precision in a desert three times the size of Spain. Overflowing starry skies that can only be found in the darkness of absolute solitude. Superstars who fail to set up the tent and make a fire to compensate.

Anyone who wants to get a real impression of what awaits participants in the world's toughest desert rally: These 30 minutes are compulsory viewing for any off-road enthusiast.