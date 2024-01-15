Stage 8: Loeb loses out to leader Sainz

Carlos Sainz in the Audi RS Q-etron on course for a possible fourth victory in the Dakar Rally gained some breathing space on the eighth leg due to a mistake by Sébastien Loeb, best time for Mattias Ekström.

One missed waypoint and the world at the 46th Dakar Rally looked very different for the two rivals for victory, Carlos Sainz (61) in the Audi RS Q-etron and Sébastien Loeb in the Prodrive Hunter. Last year's runner-up Loeb, previously the leader in the virtual daily standings, searched for an important waypoint in the final section of the eighth stage, losing more than five minutes to the overall leader Sainz, who was thus able to pull away from his rival Loeb by 24:47 minutes in the overall standings. Lucas Moraes in the Toyota Hilux also consolidated his third place (+ 1:05:13) in the overall standings with third place on the day.

The eighth stage led over a total of 678 kilometres from Al Duwadimi to Ha'il, 468 kilometres of which were on the fastest time. Our colleague Tim Althof took a closer look at this section: 'This day had some stark contrasts to offer. It was supposed to be a little easier than the previous stages. The special stage started in the centre of the Arabian Peninsula and led the competitors northwards on fairly sandy tracks, but without any major difficulties or challenges. However, the striking change of scenery afterwards reminded the competitors of the need to remain on high alert. Here the sand gives way to rocks, the transition to a very rough terrain. The participants had to approach it with extreme caution, as there was a risk of tyre damage on the way to Ha'il.

At the first intermediate point of the day's stage, Sébastien Loeb in theProdriveHunter led by seven seconds ahead of Carlos Sainz (Audi RS Q-etron) and 26 seconds ahead of Guerlain Chicherit (Toyota Hilux). NasserAl Attiyah was in fourth place in the second Hunter, 36 seconds behind, but after 62 kilometres the Qatari announced a stop. The Prodrive driver had already lost 75 minutes there. At 111 kilometres, Loeb was already 2:20 minutes ahead of Chicherit.

The first section suited Loeb. The first part of this stage included sections similar to those of the WRC, which seemed to bode well for Sébastien Loeb, the nine-time WRC champion. He set the fastest time after 165 kilometres, more than three minutes ahead of his rival Carlos Sainz. In the virtual overall standings, Loeb was now just under 16 minutes behind the Spaniard.

At kilometre 179, Sébastien Loeb retained the lead, 3:02 minutes ahead of Carlos Sainz and 3:31 minutes ahead of Guerlain Chicherit. There, Sainz still led the virtual overall standings by 15:58 minutes ahead of Loeb. Lucas Moraes was in third place, more than an hour behind.

Sébastien Loeb was still leading the virtual daily standings at kilometre 366, 2:30 minutes ahead of Guerlain Chicherit and more than three minutes ahead of Carlos Sainz.

Loeb had to retire at kilometre 406 because he was looking for a waypoint. As a result, he had to concede the virtual stage classification to Chicherit and was therefore six minutes behind the overall leader Sainz.

Mattias Ekström, who lost the previous day due to a damaged suspension on the Audi RS Q-etron and fell into the "further away" category, realised his "anger" on Monday with the best performance. Coming more from the back of the field, he snatched the stage win by 3:45 minutes ahead of his Audi partner Stéphane Peterhansel, his helper on Sunday, 4:10 minutes ahead of Chicherit and 6:13 ahead of leading team-mate Carlos Sainz. 8:52 minutes behind Ekström, the 21-year-old Californian Seth Quintero and his German co-driver Dennis Zenz finished fifth on the day in their first Dakar Rally in the four-wheel drive Toyota Hilux. After their bad luck in the first week of the Dakar, their overall position can be covered up. Loeb finished in P10, 12:50 minutes behind the leader.

46th Dakar Rally 2024 Result on the 8th of 12 stages Pos. Team/Nat/Vehicle Time/Diff. 1 Ekström/Bergqvist (S), Audi 3:16:15 2 Peterhansel/Boulanger (F), Audi + 3:45 3 Chicherit/Winocq (F), Toyota + 4:10 4 Sainz/Cruz (E), Audi + 6:13 5 Quintero/Zenz (US/D), Toyota + 8:52 6 De Mevius/Panseri (B/F), Toyota + 9:41 7 Moraes/Monleon (BZ/E), Toyota + 10:51 8 Dumas/Delfino (F), Toyota + 11:11 9 De Villiers/Murphy (ZA), Toyota + 11:18 10 Loeb/Lurquin (F/B), Hunter + 12:00