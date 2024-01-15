Carlos Sainz: "It's easy to lose time"

Carlos Sainz, who was in the lead in all time measurements on the eighth leg of the 46th Dakar Rally, made up the time he had lost to Loeb on Sunday.

In the Audi RS Q-etron, the Madrilenian now has a lead of almost 25 minutes over Frenchman Sébastien Loeb (Hunter) in the overall standings. However, the three-time Dakar winner has not yet clinched victory.

Carlos Sainz: "I think I still have a long way to go and there are still long stages ahead of me. You can see how easy it is to lose five or ten minutes in this race. It's so easy because of the navigation, punctures, everything ... It's very stressful. But everything was good today."

Sébastien Loeb: "

We lost quite a lot of time to Carlos again"

Due to a navigational error, the French driver missed the chance to claw back more time on Carlos Sainz, who is still leading the Dakar in the car category.

Sébastien Loeb: "It was a difficult day today. We had a good stage. I was really pushing the whole stage, but we made a navigational error and lost about ten minutes, so we lost quite a bit of time to Carlos again."

Mattias Ekström:

"I will be disappointed for a long time about what happened"

On Sunday, Mattias Ekström lost hope of overall victory due to his broken suspension, but on Monday, between Al Duwadimi and Ha'il, he took his second stage win of the year after his victory in the prologue. However, this success did not diminish his disappointment at not being able to fight for the podium in Yanbu.

Mattias Ekström: "We had a good stage. We also had a speeding offence, I don't know what the penalty will be, so we'll see. We had a good stage. I enjoyed it from start to finish."

Stéphane Peterhansel:

"It was an interesting day, for Audi and also for Carlos"

"Mister Dakar" Peterhansel, who finished second behind the other Audi of Mattias Ekström on Monday, is still almost four hours behind the overall leader Sainz The Frenchman will start ahead of Sainz on Tuesday, as will Ekström.

Stéphane Peterhansel: "Today was not a bad day for us. We finished second on this stage. But at the end of the first part of the stage Mattias Ekström overtook us and he woke me up a bit because I had a good pace, but not enough to win the stage. After that I tried to follow him."

Guerlain Chicherit:

"We had no punctures today, so that's good

Still in the race for the stage win, the man with perfect timing set the best provisional time of the day before Mattias Ekström and Stéphane Peterhansel crossed the finish line.

Guerlain Chicherit: "It was really rocky at the end, sandy at the beginning, the navigation was not easy - quite difficult, I would say. We didn't have any punctures today, so that's good, we were able to push. Let's see where we end up, but I think we have a pretty good time."