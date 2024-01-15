Stage 8: Disaster for the German X-raid team

by Toni Hoffmann - Automatic translation from German

X-raid A broken V-belt on the Mini JCW Rally Plus threw Vaidotas Zala far back on the eighth stage of the 46th Dakar Rally, Krzysztof Holowczyc is holding back and just wants to finish.

The Dakar 2024 is still not a good place for the X-raid team. Krzysztof Holowczyc and Lukasz Kurzeja finished the eighth stage to Ha'il in 21st place in the Mini JCW Rally Plus. Vaidotas Zala and Paulo Fiuza had to settle for 45th place in the Ultimate classification. Annett Quandt and Annie Seel finished 29th in the Challenger classification in the X-raid 1000R Turbo.



As Holowczyc and Kurzeja no longer have a chance of a top position, they are no longer taking full risks. They want to finish the Dakar and get through the stages without any problems. So they finished in midfield in 21st place on Monday.



Shortly after the start of the 458-kilometre stage, Zala and Fiuza had to stop to change the V-belt. The mechanics had fitted a new one the evening before. The duo was unable to make up the lost time and crossed the finish line in 45th position.



Pál Lonyai had decided to retire from the Dakar early last night. The Hungarian had already complained of neck pain on the sixth stage after hitting a dune. This recurred on yesterday's seventh stage. In order not to take any health risks, he withdrew his participation with a heavy heart.



On Tuesday, the Dakar entourage heads to Al Ula. The 417 kilometres of the ninth stage are a mixture of a few dunes, sand and gravel roads. There are still four days left on the programme.



Vaidotas Zala: "Unfortunately another day to forget. We had to stop and change the alternator belt. I'm lucky to have a co-driver who is a good mechanic."



Krzysztof Holowczyc: "The first half of the stage was not easy. High dunes and a lot of bumps on the rear axle. I don't like that so much. The second part, on the other hand, was nice. Technical, with fast passages and stony sections. You don't just ride up-down-up-down, but also turn right or left again. Our goal is to finish the Dakar." (X-raid))

