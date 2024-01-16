Stage 8: Audi shines, stage win and lead

It was a memorable day for Team Audi Sport, as three cars finished in the top four positions on the eighth stage. Mattias Ekström and Stéphane Peterhansel were followed by the Audi RS Q e-tron of Carlos Sainz.

The Spaniard was able to extend his overall lead at the top of the Ultimate class by more than five minutes on the 458-kilometre special stage between Al Duwadimi and Ha'il. "I think I still have a long way to go and there are still long stages ahead of us. You can see how easy it is to lose five or ten minutes in this race. It's very stressful because of the navigation, punctures and so on. But everything was good today," said the three-time winner Sainz.

Sainz knows that he has a target behind him set by Sébastien Loeb. The Prodrive Hunter driver was once again out to overtake his Spanish rival, but it was the Frenchman who ultimately conceded 5:47 minutes and still remained second in the overall standings. "I was really pushing the whole stage, but we made a navigational error and lost about ten minutes, so we lost quite a bit of time to Carlos again," explained last year's runner-up Sébastien Loeb

Lucas Moraes from Toyota Gazoo Racing claimed third place overall in the Ultimate class. The Brazilian achieved a podium finish on his last Dakar debut and is in a good position to repeat this success this year. "It's a great feeling to drive here with these legends and we have to keep fighting," said Lucas Moraes.

The rookie of the ultimate class, Guillaume de Mévius, is half an hour behind Moraes in fourth place overall in his Toyota Hilux, while the 2009 Dakar winner, Giniel de Villiers, also a Toyota, is a further ten minutes back in fifth place. "We are now approaching the end of the race and can start counting down the days. Today was a good day. We had no problems with the car, no punctures and no navigation problems," admitted Guillaume de Mevius.

21-year-old Seth Quintero and his German co-driver Dennis Zenz were held up in traffic as they sought their first stage win in the Ultimate class on the way to Ha'il, while Laia Sanz further consolidated her position in the top 20 of the overall standings. "We got off to a strong start today and soon caught up with the cars. We got stuck behind a car that had taken six minutes off us. That was frustrating, because we wanted to take the stage win today," reported Quintero.

It was another long day at the Dakar for defending champion Nasser Al-Atiyah when he retired from the stage with 400 kilometres to go due to engine failure.

It was another day in which Challenger class leader Mitch Guthrie Jr. took care of his rally in his Taurus T3 Max. Second place on the stage was enough to increase his overall lead by 27 seconds, a time that could still prove priceless in the end. "Now that we're leading the overall standings, our goal is to finish clean every day. It's difficult because you're not quite sure how fast to go, but the idea is to keep extending our lead if we can," said Mitch Guthrie Jr.

Cristina Gutiérrez remained second fastest in the Challenger class, also at the wheel of a Taurus machine. The gap between Guthrie Jr. and Gutiérrez is now 34 minutes and 03 minutes, with four stages still to go. "The most important thing is to be consistent over the next four stages and not make any mistakes. We will try to go as fast as possible," said Cristina Gutiérrez.

Chaleco López won the Challenger class (formerly T3) at the Dakar in 2021 and 2022. The Chilean is currently in third place overall and will be looking over the shoulders of both Guthrie Jr. and Gutiérrez on the final days of the rally. "Today was a better day for us. Our speed in the dunes was good. It was another tough day, but we are happy with how it went," said López. (Red Bull)

46th Dakar Rally 2024 Result on the 8th of 12 stages Pos. Team/Nat/Vehicle Time/Diff. 1 Ekström/Bergqvist (S), Audi 3:16:15 2 Peterhansel/Boulanger (F), Audi + 3:45 3 Chicherit/Winocq (F), Toyota + 4:10 4 Sainz/Cruz (E), Audi + 6:13 5 Quintero/Zenz (US/D), Toyota + 8:52 6 De Mevius/Panseri (B/F), Toyota + 9:41 7 Moraes/Monleon (BZ/E), Toyota + 10:51 8 Dumas/Delfino (F), Toyota + 11:11 9 De Villiers/Murphy (ZA), Toyota + 11:18 10 Loeb/Lurquin (F/B), Hunter + 12:00