Stage 9: Sainz secures lead against Loeb

Although Sébastien Loeb celebrated his fourth stage win and his 27th fastest time on the ninth leg, this only reduced his deficit to Carlos Sainz, who continues to lead, from 24:47 to 20:33 minutes.

In the Dakar Rally, you're not allowed to give up until you've crossed the finish line. Until then, a lot can happen in the marathon classic, as always, even in 2024. Last year's runner-up Sébastien Loeb in the Prodrive Hunter did not let up after his navigation faux pas on the previous day and continued to attack Carlos Sainz in the Audi RS Q-etron. He set his fourth fastest time of 2024 on the ninth stage, but "only" 4:14 minutes ahead of the second-placed Sainz, who continued to lead Loeb by 20:33 minutes. But how quickly this lead can be wiped out in the Saudi Arabian desert. Sainz and Loeb, who were followed in third and fourth place overall by Toyota drivers Lucas Moraes (+ 1:12.02) and Guillaume de Mevius (+ 1:39:56), as in 2023, know this from their own experience. Mathieu Serradori was fifth in the best two-wheel-drive buggy (+2:03:44).

Four days and four stages to go until the finish of the 46th Dakar Rally in Yanbu on Friday. The ninth stage led over a total of 639 kilometres from Ha'il to Al Ula, spiced up with 417 kilometres at best time. This section had its pitfalls. The start of the special stage gave the impression of a fast stage, but the participants were soon proved wrong. Here the tracks were more noticeable than visible, which made navigation even more difficult. Self-confidence was just as important as the ability to find the right pace when racing on the rocky plateaus.

The battle for victory between leader Carlos Sainz in the Audi RS Q-etron and his rival Sébastien Loeb in the Prodrive Hunter lost some of its edge after a navigational error by last year's runner-up Loeb. Sainz (61) was able to extend his lead over his rival Loeb to 24:47 minutes on Monday as he headed for a possible fourth triumph in the marathon classic. It is well known that the record nine-time rally champion Loeb is a fighter and fights to the very end.

Born in Alsace and Swiss by choice, Loeb, who was not on the time radar on Tuesday either, started the ninth decision as he had the day before. Sébastien Loeb was the tenth driver at the start and set the provisional fastest time after 40 kilometres. He was 37 seconds ahead of Mattias Ekström, the day's winner on Monday in the Audi RS Q-etron, but was otherwise 4:44:07 hours behind his leading team-mate Sainz, wholost only 49 secondsat kilometre 40 and has nothing to worry about at the moment. Stéphane Peterhansel, who started ahead of Audi partner Sainz, lost more than 7 minutes at the first intermediate point and was now behind his team-mate on the special stage, but this was a strategic decision by the Audi team to possibly help Sainz.

After 110 kilometres of the special stage, Sébastien Loeb was still the fastest driver with a lead of a little less than two minutes over Carlos Sainz and Lucas Moraes. Ekström continued to clear the way as the first car, while the previous day's runner-up Peterhansel remained close to Sainz.

After 212 kilometres, Loeb remained the fastest driver with a lead of more than three minutes over Lucas Moraes (Toyota) and Sainz, who can count on the support of his team-mate Peterhansel in the event of a mishap. GuerlainChicherit has moved the second Toyota up to fourth place in the stage hierarchy, a little less than four minutes behind his compatriot Loeb.

Loeb is chipping away at Sainz's lead and after 260 kilometres has opened up an additional minute advantage over the Spaniard. The Frenchman is now 4:20 minutes ahead of the Madrilenian. Loeb has closed to within 20 minutes of his rival in the virtual overall standings.

However, Carlos Sainz counterattacked at 303 kilometres, making up a minute on Loeb. The Spaniard, who leads the overall standings, was only 2:35 minutes behind the Frenchman. Lucas Moraes moved up to third place, 5 minutes behind, and was threatened by Mathieu Serradori in his two-wheel drive Century CR6, less than a minute behind.

Loeb struck back. After 395 kilometres, Loeb extended his lead in the virtual stage classification to over 3:30 minutes over Sainz, who was followed by his colleague Peterhansel. Moraes had lost more than six minutes at this point, a setback that Mathieu Serradori in the Century Buggy used to move up to third place on the day. In the end, Loeb celebrated his fourth stage victory in his ninth Dakar Rally, 4:14 minutes ahead of Sainz and 9:52 minutes ahead of Guillaume de Mevius (Toyota Hilux).

46th Dakar Rally 2024 Result on the 9th of 12 stages Pos. Team/Nat/Vehicle Time/Diff. 1 Loeb/Lurquin (F/B), Hunter 4:17:33 2 Sainz/Cruz (E), Audi + 4:14 3 Serradori/Minaudier (F), Century + 4:43 4 De Mevius/Panseri (B/F), Toyota + 9:52 5 Botterill/Cummings (ZA), Toyota + 10:01 6 Krotov/Zhiltsov (KSZ), Toyota + 10:23 7 Peterhansel/Boulanger (F), Audi + 10:34 8 Moraes/Monleon (BZ/E), Toyota + 11:03 9 Ekström/Bergqvist (S), Audi + 14:08 10 Dumas/Delfino (F), Toyota + 14:18