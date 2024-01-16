Carlos Sainz: "It was very stressful in the car at the end"

Despite Sébastien Loeb's fourth stage win on the ninth leg, Carlos Sainz retained the lead in the overall standings and was accompanied and supported by his Audi team-mates during the stage.

Carlos Sainz: "I think I'm happy with the stage, considering that I had to get on the track quite early. In the end it was very stressful in the car and very difficult to find my way round. Our three cars were together so it was good, I knew I had some support behind me."

Sébastien Loeb:

"The gap is still big, but we still have three stages to go"

The Hunter driver is still chasing Carlos Sainz in the overall standings and has moved a little closer again with today's stage win, his fourth in the 2024 edition.

Sébastien Loeb: "It was a good day for us, a long stage. We had two punctures in the middle of the stage, so I had to be a bit careful at the end to avoid getting a third one. But overall we took three minutes off Carlos. The gap is still big, but we still have three stages to go. So we'll see and keep pushing over the next three days."

Stéphane Peterhansel:

"I can understand why Carlos is stressed"

Stéphane Peterhansel no longer has any hope of winning this edition of the Dakar and is now fully dedicated to supporting his team-mate Carlos Sainz.

Stéphane Peterhansel: "We were first, second and fourth this morning, with Chicherit in the middle, whom we overtook. I waited six minutes for Carlos at the start to accompany him through the special stage, always thirty seconds behind just in case. It wasn't easy for him, because as long as there were cars in front of him, they made tracks, but he drove the last 200 kilometres alone."