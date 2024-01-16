VIDEO: In the Dust - Episode 6

Do dunes actually move? How long can you talk at a stretch? How do you stay error-free for a whole day? This episode of the video series provides fascinating answers to navigation questions in the desert.

The performance of the co-drivers or "navigators", as they prefer to call themselves, cannot be rated highly enough. Processing a few hundred entries in the road book every day , orientating yourself in an environment with virtually no visual clues, being buffeted all day long without getting seasick, enduringheat and having to play the mechanic when technical problems arise: There are few jobs as difficult and unrewarding as that of the man in the passenger seat.

Inthis episode of "In the Dust", filmed on location in the bivouacs of the Dakar Rally in Saudi Arabia, presenter Nicola Hume and commentary legend Rob Warner meet the duo Lucas Moraes (Brazil) and his Spanish co-driver Armand Monléon, who are currently in third place overall with their Toyota Hilux, take a look inside the organiser A.S.O . 's navigation headquarters and experience live the location of a competitor involved in an accident - helicopter deployment included.

Jordi Viladoms explains how he creates the road books for the participants and makes sure that the information he has collected is still correct when the Dakar participants are riding over it weeks later . Last but not least ,Mathieu Baumel, who has already won the Dakar Rally four times alongside Nasser Al-Attiyah, gives us some consolation: "It's absolutely impossible to stay fault-free for a whole day."

Exciting, untold insights even for supposed insiders and 30 minutes well invested for every racing fan!