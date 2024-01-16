Stage 9: Serradori annoys four-wheel drive riders in a buggy

Mathieu Serradori and his co-driver Loïc Minaudier are well known at the Dakar Rally, and on the ninth stage they once again annoyed the four-wheelers with the third-best time of the day in the two-wheel-drive Century Buggy.

They are a thorn in the side of the top teams, the team that proves to be the dreaded outsiders in the rally caravan in every edition. In Al'Ula, Mathieu Serradori and Loïc Minaudier drove their Century to third place on the ninth stage, which was a first this year. The podium places in the daily classifications have so far been a matter for Toyota, Audi and Prodrive.

Their performance is all the more remarkable when you consider that the French duo is the only two-wheel drive team in the day's top 15. Behind the wheel of the buggy, Serradori set the third-best time on the ninth stage, his best result since his victory in 2020, the last stage win by a two-wheel-drive driver to date. On Tuesday, he climbed to sixth place in the overall standings, overtaking Guerlain Chicherit (Toyota Hilux) and Martin Prokop (Ford Raptor). He is only 3:32 minutes away from fifth place, which is occupied by Giniel de Villiers (Toyota). The duo from the Century Racing Factory Team bid a fond farewell to the CR6 before switching to four-wheel drive in the South African manufacturer's latest model.