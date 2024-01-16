Stage 9: X-raid still without fortune

The second week of the 46th Dakar Rally has been accompanied by mishaps for the German X-raid team, Vaidotas Zala has retired in the Mini, Krzysztof Holowczyc just wants to finish and Annett Quandt is struggling.

The X-raid team's run of bad luck continued on the ninth leg of the 46th Dakar Rally to Al'Ula. After problems with the drive shaft, Krzysztof Holowczyc and Lukasz Kurzeja in the Mini JCW Rally Plus had to settle for 39th place. For Vaidotas Zala and Paulo Fiuza, the ninth stage ended prematurely due to an engine failure. The Lithuanian had worked his way up to seventh place in the meantime.

Annett Quandt and Annie Seel finished 20th today in the X-raid 1000R Turbo Side-by-Side and are in 19th position in the overall standings.

On Wednesday, the team will remain in Al'Ula while the competitors complete a loop around the Saudi city. The 371 kilometres of the tenth stage consist mainly of gravel roads and some sand.