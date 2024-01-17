Stage 9: Loeb - hope dies last

Sébastien Loeb was back on track in his Prodrive Hunter on the ninth stage and was able to close the gap between himself and the leader of the Ultimate class, Carlos Sainz.

Loeb took a total of 4:14 minutes off Sainz on the 417-kilometre stage between Ha'il and AlUla, although he had some bad luck. Loeb reported: "We had two punctures in the middle of the stage, so I had to be a bit careful at the end not to have a third one. The gap to Sainz is still big, but we still have three stages to go, so we'll keep pushing over the next few days."

Team Audi Sport was strong in numbers on stage nine as the three Audi RS Q e-trons of Sainz, Stéphane Peterhansel and Mattias Ekström held together. The tactics for the remaining days are clear, Peterhansel and Ekström will stick to Sainz like glue so that they can help him when needed. Carlos Sainz said: "I'm happy with the stage, considering that I was on the track quite early. It was very stressful in the car at the end as the navigation was very difficult. There were three of us driving together today and that was good. I knew I had support behind me."

Behind the duel between Sainz and Loeb for overall victory in the Ultimate class is a three-way battle between Toyota drivers for the final place on the podium. Lucas Moraes is currently in third place, as in 2023, but Guillaume de Mévius in fourth and Giniel de Villiers in fifth are waiting to capitalise on any mistakes in the coming days. Lucas Moraes commented: "We are still in third place overall, but we lost some time on fourth place today. We are still here and have three days to go, let's keep fighting."

Seth Quintero in his Toyota GR DKR Hilux and Laia Sanz at the wheel of her Astara CR6-T were a steadier affair on stage nine. Sanz is currently in 15th place overall in the Ultimate category. Sanz: "I think it was the most physically demanding day for me. It was also demanding for the car. In the first part it was difficult to have good grip and in the second part we slowed down because of the stones, just to be careful. We want to make it to the end."

For five-time and defending Ultimate class champion Nasser Al-Attiyah, it was another day to forget. The Qatari retired from the stage shortly after the start due to a mechanical problem.

The leader of the Challenger class, Mitch Guthrie Jr, has so far managed to strike the right balance between maintaining his lead and keeping up the race rhythm. The American's lead was half an hour at the start of the ninth stage, but by the end of the day it had shrunk slightly to 28:35 minutes. Mitch Guthrie said: "Everyone was really pushing hard, which makes it difficult for us. We're in the lead, so we want to look after the car, but we don't want to lose too much time either. I was doing well until I made a mistake. I hit a stone quite hard and didn't know if the car was okay, so I wanted to take it easy until the finish."

On the ninth stage, Guthrie Jr. closed in on second-placed Cristina Gutiérrez, who was also driving a Taurus T3 Max. With the next three ranked drivers - Chaleco López, Rokas Baciuška and Austin Jones - also making time on the leader today, it's clear that this group will be looking to make it a race among themselves to the finish. It was a tough day with a lot of navigation and many rocks. Chaleco (López) pushed hard from behind. Cristina Gutiérrez: "I'm happy because we were able to take a few minutes off Mitch (Guthrie Jr.). The car is working perfectly and we still have three days to go." It was a difficult stage for local hero Dania Akeel, who slipped to 26th overall after problems between Ha'il and AlUla. (Red Bull)

46th Dakar Rally 2024 Result on the 9th of 12 stages Pos. Team/Nat/Vehicle Time/Diff. 1 Loeb/Lurquin (F/B), Hunter 4:17:33 2 Sainz/Cruz (E), Audi + 4:14 3 Serradori/Minaudier (F), Century + 4:43 4 De Mevius/Panseri (B/F), Toyota + 9:52 5 Botterill/Cummings (ZA), Toyota + 10:01 6 Krotov/Zhiltsov (KSZ), Toyota + 10:23 7 Peterhansel/Boulanger (F), Audi + 10:34 8 Moraes/Monleon (BZ/E), Toyota + 11:03 9 Ekström/Bergqvist (S), Audi + 14:08 10 Dumas/Delfino (F), Toyota + 14:18