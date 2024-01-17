Stage 10: Sainz feels a little of Loeb's breath

The 46th Dakar Rally turned onto the home straight with the third last of twelve stages, the final phase was exciting, Sébastien Loeb reduced his gap to the leader Carlos Sainz to 13:22 minutes.

As always, the Dakar Rally continues to count up to the end. The two rivals for victory, Carlos Sainz in the Audi RS Q-etron and Sébastien Loeb in the Prodrive Hunter, both had to stop in the tenth decision. Last year's runner-up Loeb's stop was slightly shorter than that of leader Sainz, which meant that Loeb reduced his deficit from 20:33 to 13:22 minutes with two stages still to be completed in his ninth Dakar Rally. Everything remains open until the finish in Yanbu on Friday, 19 January 2024, because it is very easy to lose ten minutes or more, as they both experienced during the 46th Dakar Rally.

Last year's third-placed Lucas Moraes consolidated his third place (1:02:44) ahead of Guillaume de Mevius (+ 1:27:09) and the day's winner Guerlain Chicherit (+ 1:47:55), both in a Toyota Hilux.

The third-to-last stage (number 10) covered a total of 612 kilometres around Al'Aula with 371 kilometres classified. The treacherous course between monumental rocks, also rated as devilish by the organisers, offered numerous opportunities to capitalise on the rivals' mistakes.

Around 53 kilometres into the special stage, Sébastien Loeb came to a brief halt in the Prodrive Hunter. At the first measuring point, Loeb, who was second overall, was 1:38 minutes behind the fastest driver, Guerlain Chicherit (Toyota), who was 14 seconds ahead of Mattias Ekström (Audi) and 36 seconds ahead of Lucas Moraes (Toyota). Loeb, however, was only 15 seconds behind the overall leader Carlos Sainz (Audi).

Change in the virtual daily standings: Mattias Ekström set the fastest time at kilometre 91 ahead of Denis Krotov and Romain Dumas, both Toyota Hilux. GuerlainChicherit, who was the leader at the last time measurement, was now in fourth place by 1:22 minutes.

Loeb, who was also not recorded by the time radar on Wednesday, passed the refuelling stop with a lead of around five minutes over Carlos Sainz. Not much has changed at the next time check (km 225). Guerlain Chicherit still held the fastest time, with Denis Krotov and Romain Dumas in pursuit.

Meanwhile, Guerlain Chicherit had reached kilometre 264 with the fastest time, almost 5 minutes ahead of his compatriot Romain Dumas (Toyota). Brian Baragwanath (Century) was third with 5:21 minutes. Guillaume de Mevius and Lucas Moraes complete the Toyota squad in the top 5 ahead of Mathieu Serradori (Century) with 9:06 minutes.

The tension is rising: Carlos Sainz was more than 10 minutes behind at kilometre 248. Mattias Ekström was already on the scene and Stéphane Peterhansel also joined him. Meanwhile, Loeb has already passed kilometre 264 of 371. Sainz's gap to Chicherit, who leads the virtual daily standings, increased to 25:33 minutes. Sainz returned to the track after a stop of about ten minutes. His overall lead over Sébastien Loeb melted like snow in the sun and dropped from more than 21 minutes to 4:13 minutes! But at km 300 the situation changed slightly in Sainz's favour because Loeb also had to stop for five minutes.

Sainz took advantage of Sébastien Loeb's short stop and extended his lead in the virtual overall standings to 11:27 minutes at 307 kilometres. Chicherit still led the virtual daily standings, ahead of Brian Baragwanath and Romain Dumas, who were battling for second place on the stage.

Chicherit had to wait ten days before he was finally able to celebrate his first stage win in the overdrive Toyota Hilux on the tenth leg, 5:43 minutes ahead of the surprising South African Brian Baragwanath in the two-wheel-drive Century Buggy, 6:04 minutes ahead of the Latvian Benediktas Vanagas, 6:09 minutes ahead of the equally surprising Italian Eugenio Amos and 7:12 minutes ahead of the former sports car champion Romain Dumas (all Toyota). Loeb was provisionally 14th in the day's standings (+17:37), but managed to nibble 7:11 minutes off the overall leader Sainz.

46th Dakar Rally 2024 Result on the 10th of 12 stages Pos. Team/Nat/Vehicle Time/Diff. 1 Chicherit/Winocq (F), Toyota 3:19:27 2 Baragwanath/Cremer (ZA), Century + 5:43 3 Vanagas/Sikk (LT/EE), Toyota + 6:04 4 Eugenio Amos/Ceci (I), Toyota + 6:09 5 Dumas/Delfino (F), Toyota + 7:12 6 Serradori/Minaudier (F), Century + 10:03 7 Baumgart/Andreotti (BZ), Hunter + 10:21 8 Yacopini/Oliveras Carreras (RA/E), Toyota + 10:27 9 Prokop/Chytka (CZ), Ford + 11:58 10 De Mevius/Panseri (B/F), Toyota + 12:01