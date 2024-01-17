Stage 10: Sainz: "I had no more tyres"

Overall leader Carlos Sainz saw his lead over Sébastien Loeb shrink to just 13 minutes after losing seven minutes on the third-to-last stage.

Carlos Sainz: "I lost seven or eight minutes. I had to wait for Mattias (Ekström) because I ran out of tyres."

Sébastien Loeb: "It's a bit frustrating"

Loeb, the man in second place in the overall standings, had his fair share of problems today, but still managed to claw back time from Carlos Sainz and reduce his deficit to just 13 minutes.

Sébastien Loeb: "It was a tough day for us. We had a problem with the car's jack and had two punctures, so we had to drive onto a rock to find a way to lift the rear wheel so that we could change it. We lost about 15 minutes that way. For sure it's a bit frustrating, but okay. The stages are hard, it seems Carlos is still losing some time, so we'll see where we stand at the end."

Guerlain Chicherit:

"I'm a bit surprised that we won today"

The winner of the stage, Guerlain Chicherit, is back in the top 5 of the overall standings and still has room for improvement.

Guerlain Chicherit: "I thought it was going to be really difficult for us because we had a puncture at the start. After that I slowed down. I tried to avoid any more punctures. We caught a few other cars. The dust made it really difficult, especially because our caution button wasn't working well. We finished the last 150 kilometres behind other cars. Impossible to overtake them, or too risky. I'm a bit surprised that we won today, but that's always good."

46th Dakar Rally 2024 Result on the 10th of 12 stages Pos. Team/Nat/Vehicle Time/Diff. 1 Chicherit/Winocq (F), Toyota 3:19:27 2 Baragwanath/Cremer (ZA), Century + 5:43 3 Vanagas/Sikk (LT/EE), Toyota + 6:04 4 Eugenio Amos/Ceci (I), Toyota + 6:09 5 Dumas/Delfino (F), Toyota + 7:12 6 Serradori/Minaudier (F), Century + 10:03 7 Baumgart/Andreotti (BZ), Hunter + 10:21 8 Yacopini/Oliveras Carreras (RA/E), Toyota + 10:27 9 Prokop/Chytka (CZ), Ford + 11:58 10 De Mevius/Panseri (B/F), Toyota + 12:01