Al-Attiyah's exit, not exactly gentlemanly

by Toni Hoffmann - Automatic translation from German Red Bull Five-time winner Nasser Al-Attiyah from Qatar has ended his 20th Dakar Rally in his own way, retiring from the competition after some mechanical problems on the Prodrive Hunter. SPEEDWEEK.COM provides this translated article advertising-free.

The bombshell hit on Tuesday evening, but only became official when the race organisers received a letter in the early hours of the morning: Nasser Al-Attiyah, the five-time winner and last year's winner, would not be at the start of the tenth stage.



The last time this happened was the fourth stage of the 2017 Dakar, 86 special stages ago. This is Al Attiyah's seventh early retirement in twenty Dakar starts. This time, the cause was a series of mechanical problems that plagued his Hunter for two days in a row.



However, the stage win at the start of the race means he won't go home empty-handed, something he hasn't done since 2007. He has now let down the Prodrive team, where he could have been an invaluable helper to Sébastien Loeb in the next two stages, especially in the event of punctures.

