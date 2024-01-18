Stage 11: Sainz on the brink of 4th victory after Loeb's failure

In the 46th Dakar Rally, Carlos Sainz (61) is only 175 kilometres away from his fourth victory and the first triumph for Audi in the Ingolstadt team's last start before the finale on Friday.

A broken wishbone on the Prodrive Hunter in the first third of the penultimate decision shattered Sébastien Loeb's dream of a first victory at the ninth Dakar start and cleared the way for Sainz's fourth direct hit. As his new team-mate Nasser Al-Attiyah voluntarily retired on Wednesday, Loeb had to do without the promised help of the five-time winner from Qatar. Things could perhaps have gone differently for Loeb with the help of Al-Attiyah.

Sainz will start the finale of the 46th Dakar Rally on Friday as leader 1:27:06 hours ahead of Guillaume de Mevius and 1:42:20 hours ahead of his Toyota team-mate Guerlain Chicherit, who won again on Thursday. Martin Prokop finished fourth in his private Ford Raptor (+ 2:17:47).

The eleventh and penultimate stage covered a total of 587 kilometres from Al'Ula to the finish in Yanbu. The penultimate sporting criterion was 480 kilometres at the fastest time. The lion's share of the stage led through barren, rough terrain. It was the last physical challenge for the drivers.

Leader Carlos Sainz was the 22nd driver to start and set the fastest time at the first intermediate point in the Audi RS Q-etron, 34 seconds ahead of Guillaume de Mevius (Toyota). His team-mates Stéphane Peterhansel and Mattias Ekström were 55 inches behind. The Spaniard had a lead of just over a minute over Sébastien Loeb in the Prodrive Hunter.

Loeb reduced Carlos Sainz's lead to 21 seconds after 93 kilometres. The two contenders for overall victory are also the leaders of the day's classification. Lucas Moraes in the Toyota Hilux followed them with a gap of 1:09 minutes to Sainz. Loeb had to stop for 10 minutes after 132 kilometres of the special stage, which gave Carlos Sainz some breathing space. But things got even worse for last year's runner-up Loeb. He came to a halt at kilometre 132 due to a broken front right wishbone. reportedly asked for help to pick up the car. He can take the start order tomorrow, but the battle for overall victory is over.

Loeb's misfortune benefited his compatriots Guerlain Chicherit (Toyota Hilux) and Mathieu Serradori (Century), who were battling for the place of the leading French representative in the overall standings. After 258 kilometres, the two were separated by 37 seconds in the virtual overall standings.

After a stop of more than an hour, Loeb resumed the stage on the way to Yanbu. The Frenchman did not give up and a place on the final podium is still possible. After 138 kilometres, he was in third place in the virtual overall standings, just eight seconds ahead of Guillaume de Mevius (Toyota). After 258 kilometres Sainz led by 2:04 minutes from Guillaume de Mevius and 2:21 minutes from Romain Dumas, both Toyota. In fourth and fifth place Mathieu Serradori and Guerlain Chicherit were separated by just over 30 seconds.

After 292 kilometres, Sainz was still the fastest driver, but his lead over Chicherit had shrunk to 1:09 minutes. At the following intermediate point (after 333 kilometres), only one second separated the Audi driver from the Toyota representative, who had to be the first car on the track due to his previous day's victory, but this did not stop him from celebrating his second stage win 5:32 minutes ahead of his team-mate Guillaume de Mevius and a double victory for his team.

46th Dakar Rally 2024 Result on the 11th of 12 stages Pos. Team/Nat/Vehicle Time/Diff. 1 Chicherit/Winocq (F), Toyota 4:42:00 2 De Mevius/Panseri (B/F), Toyota + 5:32 3 Sainz/Cruz (E), Audi + 5:35 4 Ekström/Bergqvist (S), Audi + 8:45 5 Variawa/Casalet (ZA/F), Toyota + 12:37 6 Yacopini/Oliveras Carreras (RA/E), Toyota + 15:23 7 Zala/Fiuza (LT/P), Mini + 15:38 8 Botterill/Cummings (ZA), Toyota + 22:40 9 Prokop/Chytka (CZ), Ford + 23:24 10 Amos/Ceci (I), Toyota + 23:59