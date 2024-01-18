Carlos Sainz: "I no longer have to hurry"

Carlos Sainz, who finished third on Thursday, is above all free of the threat posed by Sébastien Loeb, who lost a lot of time in the stage. The Spaniard can now look forward to the final stage with peace of mind.

Carlos Sainz: "It was okay for us, we had a puncture, a slow puncture just before the finish. After we caught up with Seb, we drove carefully. It was very difficult with so many stones. Sometimes you just looked five metres in front of the car and drove slowly to see if you were lucky. I drove extremely slowly. Sometimes it pays to drive slowly."

Guillaume de Mevius:

"We knew it was going to be tough and it was tough"

After his victory on the first stage, Guillaume De Mevius is back on the podium between Alula and Yanbu. The Belgian was second on Thursday behind his Toyota team-mate Guerlain Chicherit and capitalised on the misfortune of Sébastien Loeb and Lucas Moraes (Toyota) to move up from fourth to second overall. As he is far behind Carlos Sainz, he will have to work hard tomorrow to resist Sébastien Loeb, who is just under nine minutes behind him.

Guillaume de Mevius: "It was definitely a really, really tough stage, as David said. We knew it was coming."

Sébastien Loeb: "We thought it was completely over"

It was a big blow for Sébatien Loeb, who was hot on the heels of Carlos Sainz again on Wednesday. With an unfortunate 51st place, 1 hour and 23 minutes behind the Spaniard, who finished third on the penultimate stage, the Frenchman has lost any chance of winning his first Dakar. However, second place remains within reach, as he is only 9 minutes behind Guillaume de Mevius.

Sébastien Loeb: "It was certainly a difficult stage for us. We spent more than an hour sitting on a rock at the start of the stage. We thought it was completely over."

Guerlain Chicherit:

"Alex had his best day with the navigation today, it was really great"

Guerlain Chicherit's second win in a row and his ability to capitalise on his rivals' bad luck have moved him up to fourth place in the overall standings. With just one day to go until the end of the rally, the Toyota driver still has a chance of a podium finish, as only seven minutes separate him from Sébastien Loeb, his former team-mate in the World RallyCross Championship.

Guerlain Chicherit: "It was a really, really tough stage. We had to be the first car all day. The navigation was extremely, extremely difficult. Alex had done his job well."

46th Dakar Rally 2024 Result on the 11th of 12 stages Pos. Team/Nat/Vehicle Time/Diff. 1 Chicherit/Winocq (F), Toyota 4:42:00 2 De Mevius/Panseri (B/F), Toyota + 5:32 3 Sainz/Cruz (E), Audi + 5:35 4 Ekström/Bergqvist (S), Audi + 8:45 5 Variawa/Casalet (ZA/F), Toyota + 12:37 6 Yacopini/Oliveras Carreras (RA/E), Toyota + 15:23 7 Zala/Fiuza (LT/P), Mini + 15:38 8 Botterill/Cummings (ZA), Toyota + 22:40 9 Prokop/Chytka (CZ), Ford + 23:24 10 Amos/Ceci (I), Toyota + 23:59