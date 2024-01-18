Stage 11: Eighth place on the day Vaidotas Zala

by Toni Hoffmann - Automatic translation from German X-raid On the penultimate and eleventh stage, Vaidotas Zala in the Mini of the German X-raid team set the eighth-best time of the day, Krzysztof Holowczyc achieved 16th position and Annett Quandt 20th in the Challenger classification. SPEEDWEEK.COM provides this translated article advertising-free.

On the penultimate leg of the Dakar 2024 to Yanbu, Vaidotas Zala and Paulo Fiuza in the Mini JCW Rally Plus were delighted with eighth place on the day. Krzysztof Holowczyc and Lukasz Kurzeja finished the day in 16th place in the Mini JCW Rally Plus, while the women's duo Annett Quandt and Annie Seel in the X-raid 1000R Turbo Side-by-Side finished 20th in the Challenger classification. In the overall standings they are in 19th position shortly before the end of the Dakar.



After the bad luck of the past few days, things went according to plan for Zala and Fiuza today. The pair worked their way up the timesheets from checkpoint to checkpoint in the Mini JCW Rally Plus. After the 420 kilometres, they finished in eighth position.



The final 174 kilometres of the Dakar 2024 are on the agenda tomorrow. These will mainly take the participants over sandy tracks and stony passages.



Vaidotas Zala: "Today was a good day. Unfortunately, we spent it completely in the dust again while trying to overtake the others. Surprisingly, we didn't suffer any tyre damage. We weren't too fast, but we were consistent. We have a good starting position tomorrow and can attack again."



Annett Quandt: "We are slowly getting used to tough stages. It was extremely rocky and we drove carefully. Nevertheless, we had a flat tyre. But all in all it was a good day. The navigation was not so easy. Once we drove into a parallel valley, but were still able to log the waypoint. You can see how close together everything was. For the last hour we had to cycle through the mountains in the dark. But we're used to that by now." (X-raid)

