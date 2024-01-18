VIDEO: In the Dust, Episode 7

How do cars fit into aeroplanes? How many green balls do professional racing drivers see? How do you get 9,000 meals into the desert? Essential questions, expert answers in this episode.

Dr Florence Pommerie. Dr Michi Krifter. Jordi Duran. Arnaud Calestroupat. Only absolute insiders know these names, and yet the Dakar wouldn't work without them, not even in the slightest.

Take Florence, who doesn't really care about car racing, but not about people. The Dakar was still in Africa, where she had already treated drivers who had had accidents, and even more: very often saved them. She did it in South America and now she's doing it in Saudi Arabia. If there is one person you can trust 100 per cent that even in the worst extreme situation her pulse won't go up a beat and that she will make the right decisions with a cool head, then it is the Dakar's medical chief, who has just completed her 18th mission as if it were the most normal thing in the world.

Jordi Duran, on the other hand, has mastered a very special art of origami, namely making racing cars smaller so that they fit into a normal passenger aeroplane. The passengers above, a Dakar-Hilux below. The fact that this is even cheaper than a transport plane makes the top punk of international sports commentators, Rob Warner, wonder why he always had to pay so much excess baggage for disdainful downhill bikes. Jordi is team manager of Toyota Overdrive, and if he has to, he'll even get on the local military's nerves until they recover his car with a cargo helicopter.

Or Michi Krifter, the Red Bull KTM Factory Racing team doctor who accompanies his riders through the two-week Dakar just four weeks after an operation. Meanwhile,his colleague from the physio department has show host Nicola Humecount green balls - with astonishing results. So it's hardly surprising that there's a dedicated ship that only brings racing cars and bikes to the desert - and that's only the first part of the truth, as logistics expert Arnaud Calestroupat mentions in passing. Ah, and the thing with the 9,000 portions of food!

The biggest names don't always tell the best stories. This episode shows very nicely how much work is required behind the scenes so that we fans can live day by day with Carlos Sainz, Sebastien Loeb, the Benavides brothers, Toby Price and Matthias Walkner . Incidentally, the latter makes an emotional cameo appearance in this episode, but we don't want to give everything away.