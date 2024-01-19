Fourth victory for Carlos Sainz, No. 1 for Audi
Sainz (61 years old) brought Audi its first victory in the last Dakar year. The Ingolstadt-based company will compete in Formula 1 with the Sauber team in 2026.
For record nine-time rally champion Loeb, it was his last Dakar Rally in the Prodrive Hunter on his ninth start. In 2025, he will compete together with his "friend" Nasser Al-Attiyah and Cristina Guterrez in the newcomer Dacia. Loeb took out his frustration from the previous day on the final 328-kilometre stage around the finish town of Yanbu with a best time of 175 kilometres and took his fifth stage win there, which earned him important points for the Rally Raid World Championship (2WRC).
De Mevius was certainly a discovery at the 46th Dakar Rally in the overdrive Toyota Hilux of Guerlain Chicherit's team. Chicherit, who took two stage wins, finally reached the finish in fourth place (+ 1:35:55). The Czech Romain Prokop in the Ford Raptor finished fifth (+ 2:16:37), his best Dakar result.
De Mevius, who surprisingly won the first leg, finished the final stage 5:09 minutes behind Loeb in second place ahead of Vaidotas Zala (+ 5:31) in the Mini of the German X-raid team.
A summary of the 46th Dakar Rally follows.
|
46th Dakar Rally 2024
|
Result on the 12th of 12 stages
|
Pos.
|
Team/Nat/Vehicle
|
Time/Diff.
|
1
|
Loeb/Lurquin (F/B), Hunter
|
1:39:41
|
2
|
De Mevius/Panseri (B/F), Toyota
|
+ 5:09
|
3
|
Zala/Fiuza (LT/P), Mini
|
+ 5:21
|
4
|
Chicherit/Winocq (F), Toyota
|
+ 5:29
|
5
|
Holowczyc/Kurzeja (PL), Mini
|
+ 5:55
|
6
|
Serradori/Minaudier (F), Century
|
+ 6:45
|
7
|
Woolridge/Dreyer (ZA), Ford
|
+ 7:13
|
8
|
Krotov/Zhilsov (KSZ), Toyota
|
+ 7:14
|
9
|
Vanagas/Sikk (LT/EE), Toyota
|
+ 7:31
|
10
|
Yacopini/Oliveras Carreras (RA/E), Toyota
|
+ 8:06
|
46th Dakar Rally 2024
|
Final result after 12 stages
|
Pos.
|
Team/Nat/Vehicle
|
Time/Diff.
|
1
|
Sainz/Cruz (E), Audi
|
48:15:18
|
2
|
De Mevius/Panseri (B/F), Toyota
|
+ 1:20:25
|
3
|
Loeb/Lurquin (F/B), Hunter
|
+ 1:25:12
|
4
|
Chicherit/Winocq (F), Toyota
|
+ 1:35:59
|
5
|
Prokop/Chytka (CZ), Ford
|
+ 2:16:48
|
6
|
Botterill/Cummings (ZA), Toyota
|
+ 2:40:32
|
7
|
De Villiers/Murphy (ZA), Toyota
|
+ 2:50:36
|
8
|
Vanagas/Sikk (LT/EE), Toyota
|
+ 2:57:17
|
9
|
Moraes/Monleon (BZ/E), Toyota
|
+ 3:03:12
|
10
|
Serradori/Minaudier (F), Century
|
+ 3:04:12