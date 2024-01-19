Fourth victory for Carlos Sainz, No. 1 for Audi

Sainz celebrated his fourth victory at the 46th Dakar Rally. After twelve stages, the young Belgian Guillaume de Mevius in a Toyota Hilux took the honours (+ 1:20:25). Sébastien Loeb in the Prodrive Hunter finished third.

Sainz (61 years old) brought Audi its first victory in the last Dakar year. The Ingolstadt-based company will compete in Formula 1 with the Sauber team in 2026.

For record nine-time rally champion Loeb, it was his last Dakar Rally in the Prodrive Hunter on his ninth start. In 2025, he will compete together with his "friend" Nasser Al-Attiyah and Cristina Guterrez in the newcomer Dacia. Loeb took out his frustration from the previous day on the final 328-kilometre stage around the finish town of Yanbu with a best time of 175 kilometres and took his fifth stage win there, which earned him important points for the Rally Raid World Championship (2WRC).

De Mevius was certainly a discovery at the 46th Dakar Rally in the overdrive Toyota Hilux of Guerlain Chicherit's team. Chicherit, who took two stage wins, finally reached the finish in fourth place (+ 1:35:55). The Czech Romain Prokop in the Ford Raptor finished fifth (+ 2:16:37), his best Dakar result.

De Mevius, who surprisingly won the first leg, finished the final stage 5:09 minutes behind Loeb in second place ahead of Vaidotas Zala (+ 5:31) in the Mini of the German X-raid team.

A summary of the 46th Dakar Rally follows.

46th Dakar Rally 2024 Result on the 12th of 12 stages Pos. Team/Nat/Vehicle Time/Diff. 1 Loeb/Lurquin (F/B), Hunter 1:39:41 2 De Mevius/Panseri (B/F), Toyota + 5:09 3 Zala/Fiuza (LT/P), Mini + 5:21 4 Chicherit/Winocq (F), Toyota + 5:29 5 Holowczyc/Kurzeja (PL), Mini + 5:55 6 Serradori/Minaudier (F), Century + 6:45 7 Woolridge/Dreyer (ZA), Ford + 7:13 8 Krotov/Zhilsov (KSZ), Toyota + 7:14 9 Vanagas/Sikk (LT/EE), Toyota + 7:31 10 Yacopini/Oliveras Carreras (RA/E), Toyota + 8:06