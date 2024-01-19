Fourth victory for Carlos Sainz, No. 1 for Audi

by Toni Hoffmann - Automatic translation from German
Red Bull

Sainz celebrated his fourth victory at the 46th Dakar Rally. After twelve stages, the young Belgian Guillaume de Mevius in a Toyota Hilux took the honours (+ 1:20:25). Sébastien Loeb in the Prodrive Hunter finished third.

Sainz (61 years old) brought Audi its first victory in the last Dakar year. The Ingolstadt-based company will compete in Formula 1 with the Sauber team in 2026.

For record nine-time rally champion Loeb, it was his last Dakar Rally in the Prodrive Hunter on his ninth start. In 2025, he will compete together with his "friend" Nasser Al-Attiyah and Cristina Guterrez in the newcomer Dacia. Loeb took out his frustration from the previous day on the final 328-kilometre stage around the finish town of Yanbu with a best time of 175 kilometres and took his fifth stage win there, which earned him important points for the Rally Raid World Championship (2WRC).

De Mevius was certainly a discovery at the 46th Dakar Rally in the overdrive Toyota Hilux of Guerlain Chicherit's team. Chicherit, who took two stage wins, finally reached the finish in fourth place (+ 1:35:55). The Czech Romain Prokop in the Ford Raptor finished fifth (+ 2:16:37), his best Dakar result.

De Mevius, who surprisingly won the first leg, finished the final stage 5:09 minutes behind Loeb in second place ahead of Vaidotas Zala (+ 5:31) in the Mini of the German X-raid team.

A summary of the 46th Dakar Rally follows.

46th Dakar Rally 2024

Result on the 12th of 12 stages

Pos.

Team/Nat/Vehicle

Time/Diff.

1

Loeb/Lurquin (F/B), Hunter

1:39:41

2

De Mevius/Panseri (B/F), Toyota

+ 5:09

3

Zala/Fiuza (LT/P), Mini

+ 5:21

4

Chicherit/Winocq (F), Toyota

+ 5:29

5

Holowczyc/Kurzeja (PL), Mini

+ 5:55

6

Serradori/Minaudier (F), Century

+ 6:45

7

Woolridge/Dreyer (ZA), Ford

+ 7:13

8

Krotov/Zhilsov (KSZ), Toyota

+ 7:14

9

Vanagas/Sikk (LT/EE), Toyota

+ 7:31

10

Yacopini/Oliveras Carreras (RA/E), Toyota

+ 8:06

46th Dakar Rally 2024

Final result after 12 stages

Pos.

Team/Nat/Vehicle

Time/Diff.

1

Sainz/Cruz (E), Audi

48:15:18

2

De Mevius/Panseri (B/F), Toyota

+ 1:20:25

3

Loeb/Lurquin (F/B), Hunter

+ 1:25:12

4

Chicherit/Winocq (F), Toyota

+ 1:35:59

5

Prokop/Chytka (CZ), Ford

+ 2:16:48

6

Botterill/Cummings (ZA), Toyota

+ 2:40:32

7

De Villiers/Murphy (ZA), Toyota

+ 2:50:36

8

Vanagas/Sikk (LT/EE), Toyota

+ 2:57:17

9

Moraes/Monleon (BZ/E), Toyota

+ 3:03:12

10

Serradori/Minaudier (F), Century

+ 3:04:12