Lauda son Lukas: Dakar life dream brought to an end

Austrian Lukas Lauda drove the Dakar Rally in a buggy for the first time, fulfilling a lifelong dream and cutting a fine figure in the process.

Lukas Lauda successfully completed his first Dakar rally in a buggy on Friday. The 44-year-old Lauda drove a Can Am Maverick XRS Turbo for the South Racing team in the T3 Challenger class and fulfilled a lifelong dream by taking part in the Dakar 2024. On the final day, Lauda finished P23 in the Challenger classification - overall he finished P15 in the class.





His co-driver was German Stefan Henken, who also has previous truck experience. The elder son of Niki Lauda and Marlene (and brother of ServusTV expert Mathias) had prepared conscientiously for his Dakar premiere. Lauda felt quite at home in the bivouac circus of the Dakar - he took the exertions with humour, but also proved to be tough





" I enjoy every minute - but it was harder than I imagined," confirms Lauda, who has also found a sponsor in Remus and who, by his own admission, likes to improvise . For example, Lauda had to survive damage to the fuel pump on the 48-hour marathon stage of the Dakar and make a makeshift repair, plus two punctures on rocky terrain right at the start of the rally .





As preparation, Lauda completed the Hellas Rally and the rally in Morocco in 2023, and he also drove a few rallies in 2022 to get used to the speed over longer distances. Heinz Kinigadner (63) is also one of his advisors.







Exciting: Lauda's car and helmet at the Dakar were in the eye-catching retro design of Papa Niki's McLaren from the 1980s. Lauda, who grew up partly in Ibiza and partly in Barcelona with his mother Marlene, has always described himself as a Dakar fan.



