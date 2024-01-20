VIDEO: In the Dust 8

Big emotions: When participants reach the finish of the Dakar, all the pressure falls away. This is just as true for the adventurers as it is for the winners. Things get emotional in the last episode of this video series.

A Czech women's team turns a play on words into reality: what it would be like to contest the historic Dakar in a Citroën 2CV with 34 hp and 650 cubic capacity. Duck is Duck, Duck is Dakar, of course! And indeed: Barbora Holická and Lucie Engová rocked their pink "Duckar" all the way to the finish. No duck has ever achieved this before.

Another winner: Italian motorbike warhorse Cesare Zacchetti, who spent the night in the open air during the 48-hour stage. Not in a bivouac, however, but somewhere on a dune. Sand was his blanket, the bench his pillow. Fear, insecurity? No, happiness and joy at being able to experience this. Others would pay a lot of money for this panorama in the morning, he says.

Everyone has stories to tell at the finish line, and the best ones are those of the winners. Whether it's Cristina Gutiérrez in the side-by-side, Tobias Ebster in the Malle-Moto class or the big champs and overall winners: Ricky Brabec is just as overwhelmed at the end as Carlos Sainz. This also colours the presenters, and this is the moment when you can feel the spirit of the Dakar: Everyone is incredibly happy that it's over, and at the same time they already miss it.

By the way: If the question arises in ten years' time as to what sport Ferrari driver Carlos Sainz will bedoing after his F1 career: In this episode of "In the Dust" it is already answered today.