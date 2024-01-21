Dakar 2024: What we have learnt

The indestructible Carlos Sainz finally makes Audi cheer, little ones turn out to be really big, giants should not be woken up - and four more observations from the toughest endurance rally in the world.

1. finally Audi

Audi likes to superimpose a technical meta-theme on its motorsport activities: Four-wheel drive in the World Rally Championship, diesel in Le Mans. The Class 1 DTM against Mercedes and BMW fell more into the category of "Who has the longest?" but well, you can do that sometimes. Audi's technical over-theme at the Dakar in recent years: Our complicated hybrid with e-drive, high-voltage battery and energy converter works under all circumstances. However, probably because it hasn't worked so well in recent years, communication was conspicuously restrained this time. The appearance in the desert was almost shy and modest - the last one before focussing completely on Formula 1. Even the victory was almost humbly acknowledged. No double-page adverts, no chants of jubilation on the Internet, so we'll leave it at this: the "most complex car I've ever driven" (in the words of Carlos Sainz) has won the toughest endurance race with superiority. Congratulations!

2nd winner wanted

After the Audi farewell, all the cards are being reshuffled. Prodrive is putting Dacia on its car next year, which willbe driven by Sébastien Loeb and side-by-side winner Cristina Gut ierrezCristina Gutierrez. Nasser al-Attiyah was originally intended to be the third driver. However, after several technical faults, the Qatari vowed "never to get in this car again." As Nasser is in good shape, he can generally choose where he drives. But who dares to bet that we will see him back at Toyota next year, where he celebrated his greatest successes and would be the perfect mentor for the young Seth Quintero?

3 . never too old to rock'n roll

Gone are the days when motorsport drivers thought about retiring around their 30th birthday. The Dakar's top drivers are in the prime of their silverback years. Winner Carlos Sainz will be 62 in the spring. His team-mate Stéphane Peterhansel is also only three years younger. Nasser al-Attiyah is 53 years old and Sébastien Loeb is only a month away from 50. It's not true that the cars are so easy to drive that even near-retirees can drive them effortlessly fast, on the contrary: two weeks of slogging in the desert is two weeks of hard labour. The gentlemen mentioned above are simply model professionals who show us all that age is just a number if you do it right and stay on the ball. Carlos Sainz's fitness levels before the Dakar were the best of his career!

4. side-by-side works

The Dakar has finally found its junior category. Side-by-sides have established themselves as the perfect school for the desert. Those who excel in the small buggies of the T3 class are ready for promotion to the premier class T1, i.e. the expensive and super-fast prototypes. Even if the first appearance of the young US shooting star and previous side-by-side dominator Seth Quintero in the big category did not go as planned: 2nd place overall for the just 26-year-old Guillaume de Mévius proves that you learn everything you need for the very top in the small class.

And the small T3 category fulfils something else: it is a low-cost, low-risk opportunity for privateers like Lukas Lauda or Anett Quandt to experience the Dakar.

5 The empire strikes back

Gone are the days when another Dakar trophy was put on the shelf at KTM every January as a matter of course. Honda has become a more than equal opponent. The current CRF is a motorbike that can be ridden quickly and with little fatigue in all conditions and on all terrains. While Adrien Van Beveren once labelled the factory Honda as "unrideable" after switching from a semi-private Yamaha, he achieved his best career result with it in 2024. The KTM/Husqvarna/GASGAS armada had to counter this with a lot of riding risk, which was only partially successful. 38 minutes behind Honda, of all people, at the event that they dominated like no other: that really hurts Mattighofen. And for all those who are naive enough to write off Honda in MotoGP: Once Big H gets into gear (and everyone pulls together for once), then everyone can dress warmly.

6th appearance of the underdogs

Manufacturers like Kove and Hero have usurped KTM's original strategy: We prove how good our bikes are in the desert and annoy the established riders. Just like KTM once did against the Japanese, our colleagues from China and India are now taking on the big players with astonishing results and grabbing the headlines. The way Mason Klein showed up KTM, Honda & Co. with his 15,000 euro bike on the first stage was worthy of all honour. And huge applause, of course, for the brave Ross Branch, who blew away the Honda armada at the front with his Hero (prepared by Speedbrain in Rosenheim) and brought home a highly emotional second place.

7. human stories

When someone goes on a journey, they have a story to tell. When someone completes the Dakar, they have hundreds of stories to tell. Stories of camaraderie, of suffering, of adventure and getting through. A few of them are told in the marvellous video series "In the Dust", which you can watchHERE,for example .

The first victory of a woman in the T3 category (Cristina Gutierrez), the first victory of an Austrian in the Malle-Moto class (Tobias Ebster), good, positive stories. But without exception, everyone who made it to the finish in Yanbu is a winner. Even Saudi Alnoumesi Hani, 103rd and last classified. Over the course of 11 stages, he managed to make up over 148 hours on the winner. That's more than six full days. We would also like to hear the story of his Dakar.