Dacia presents the "Sandrider" for Dakar 2025

The Prodrive-built Sandrider will make its W2RC debut later this year, while Dacia has taken the virtual wraps off its new Rally Raid prototype, which will make its Dakar debut in 2025.

The car, named "Sandrider" , is based on the brand's Manifesto SUV concept car and is being built by the experienced British company Prodrive with the support of the Renault Group's sports division.

The Sandrider, which will be built to Ultimate T1+ Cars class regulations, will undergo extensive testing following an initial shakedown in England in April this year. It will make its competitive debut at the Morocco Rally in October, the final round of the FIA World Rally Raid Championship, where all three crews will be present, certainly Sébastien Loeb and Cristina Guitérrez, although it remains to be seen whether Nasser Al-Attiyah will still be involved following the scandal at this year's Dakar Rally.

The Dacia Sandriders team will then launch its attack on the Dakar next year and also take part in a full W2RC campaign in 2025. Dacia has committed to a two-year world championship programme and will run the Sandriders commitment until at least the 2027 edition of the Dakar.

Powered by a three-litre V6 biturbo engine from Nissan, which is used in the Nissan Z road sports car, and using Aramco sustainable synthetic fuel, the car becomes the Romanian company's first official motorsport programme. The quality of the team's driver line-up demonstrates Dacia's commitment to succeeding in the world's toughest rally-raid event. As the brand announced last December, the team will be led by Loeb and five-time Dakar winner Nasser Al-Attiyah (with a question mark).

Loeb stated that he had received proposals to change teams, but turned them down and stayed with Prodrive. "It was not difficult to decide in favour of this project. It's a really professional project with an investment from Dacia," said Loeb. "I certainly had different options, but using the experience of our actual car for a brand new project optimises the chances of winning the Dakar. So the choice was quite easy for me."

Both drivers competed for the Prodrive team in this year's event; Loeb was in contention for victory before several punctures on the final two days of the event relegated him to third place, while Al-Attiyah retired from the Dakar at the halfway point, refusing to continue driving his Prodrive Hunter after experiencing a series of problems with his vehicle and giving up. The team's third driver will be Cristina Gutierrez, who won the Challenger class at Dakar 2024, becoming only the second woman in history to win a class at the event.