Julius Tannert wants to win the final

Showdown in the German Rally Championship (DRM). In the DRM finale, no fewer than four teams can claim the title of German Rally Champion 2023, including Julius Tannert and co-driver Frank Christian.

The Rally Stemweder Berg in Lübbecke in North Rhine-Westphalia is the fifth and final round of the 2023 German Rally Championship this coming weekend. With 13 demanding and fast asphalt stages, everything is set for the clash of Germany's best rally drivers. No less than four driver crews can theoretically clinch the championship title. Julius Tannert and co-driver Frank Christian in the Škoda Fabia RS Rally2 from the Eurosol Racing Team will start with fewer chances, but full of motivation.

With one win and two second places this year, Tannert/Christian showed that they belong to the top, but lost valuable points due to the retirement at the third DRM round and are 16 points behind in fourth place in the standings. Only with a win can the duo keep their chance of winning the title, but they also have to hope for a mistake by the competition. Nevertheless, the team is going into the furious finale fully motivated.

"The season is exciting and close this year. We have already shown that we can win and want to deliver a strong result at the Rally Stemweder Berg. Of course, we have the title in our sights, but we also know that our chances are rather small. We can drive freely and have nothing to lose. We'll give it our all and see what happens in the end," says Tannert with motivation before the start.

The grand finale starts on Friday afternoon in Lübbecke and leads over 142 kilometres and 13 special stages to the finish on Saturday afternoon. Then it will be decided who will hold the title of "German Rally Champion" this year. (Tannert)

Points standings DRM 2023

1st Christian Riedemann 106

2nd Marijan Griebel 99

3rd Philip Geipel 93

4th Julius Tannert 90

5. Dennis Rostek 63