Title quadrangle: decision at Stemweder Berg

ADAC Rally Stemweder Berg concludes 2023 season with 13 special stages. Fast-paced rally action and high tension down to the last metre - fans can look forward to a dramatic showdown in the German Rally Championship this weekend. Four drivers are still fighting for the DRM title and will give each other nothing at the ADAC Rally Stemweder Berg (29/30 September). A total of 79 cars will be chasing times at the final tour stop around Lübbecke. After 142.73 kilometres, the 2023 champions will be honoured on Saturday afternoon on the market square in Lübbecke.

Royal class with several heirs to the throne

Christian Riedemann is leading the DRM standings before the last tour stop. However, his lead has shrunk to seven points, which he has to defend with co-driver Nico Otterbach in the Hyundai i20N Rally2. However, the 36-year-old knows the Stemweder Berg very well and was second there last year. "As a northern German, it suits me that there are only a few hilly sections and the rally mainly consists of flat passages. There are 90-degree junctions, you have to brake on the dot - all that suits me. I will give everything to maintain or extend my lead to the finish and finally want to win my first title after two runner-up finishes," emphasises Christian Riedemann.

Marijan Griebel and Tobias Braun (Škoda Fabia RS Rally2) want to prevent that. The team has moved up to second place with two wins in a row and is reaching for the stars. "We want to do the same at Stemweder Berg as we did in the two rallies before. Finish first, win the Power Stage and score 35 points. That would be enough for the title. Last year we won here, but we expect a tough battle. The decision will probably only be made at the very end," believes the two-time DRM champion.

The current German Rally Champions, Philip Geipel and Katrin Becker, in third place in the Škoda Fabia Rally 2 Evo, are mourning the lost points at the Rally Saarland-Pfalz. Philip Geipel: "We were clearly second, but dropped back to fourth place after a puncture shortly before the end. These five missing important points hurt. We now have to make the best of it."

Julius Tannert and co-driver Frank Christian are still within striking distance with the Škoda Fabia RS Rally2, 16 points behind, but must hope for a slip-up from the competition. "There will be no tactics in the finale, everyone will be racing for victory. Our championship chances are rather slim, but something can always happen. We felt that first hand when we crashed out at the Mittelrhein. We want to say goodbye to the season with a success," explains Julius Tannert.

Martin Christ and Dennis Rostek want to defend their title

The championship fight in the DRM2 classification is completely open again after the retirement of the leader Martin Christ in the Corsa Rally4 at the last rally in Saarland. The driver from Geesthacht is still in the lead together with Lina Meter, but is tied on points with brand colleagues Alexander Kattenbach and Ann Felke. However, the 2022 champion remains cool: "Our failure was absolutely avoidable, something like that won't happen again. I am a cool calculator, drive strategically and result-oriented. We will keep a close eye on the competition and want the championship in the end. That's all that counts," says Martin Christ. The pairing of Raffael Sulzinger and Lisa Kiefer (Ford Fiesta Rally4) also still has championship chances despite some setbacks this season.

Dennis Rostek leads the DRM Trophy in the Škoda Fabia Rally2 Evo by three points after a second place and three wins in a row. The gap to the runner-up is so small because the Trophy is divided into two divisions this year. These are scored separately, but the respective points count towards the overall classification.

Final with 13 special stages - finish at the market place in Lübbecke

The 79 vehicle crews have to complete 13 special stages with a total length of 142.73 kilometres at the finale around Lübbecke. The different sections, including five circuits, are varied and very fast. Accurate writing and precise driving are the keys to success at the Stemweder Berg. On Friday, three special stages are on the agenda, the start is at 17:01 at the Borsigstraße in Lübbecke. On Saturday, the ten remaining special stages will start at the same location at 07:31. Around 17:45, the winners and new German Rally Champions will be welcomed on the market square in Lübbecke.

The highlights of the German Rally Championship can be seen exclusively on n-tv free-to-air television. Every weekend after the race events, the news channel will broadcast the 30-minute DRM magazine "PS - DRM Deutsche Rally-Meisterschaft" on Saturday afternoon and Sunday morning. Alternatively, the magazine can be accessed free of charge at any time in the n-tv media library or on the streaming platform RTL+. (DRM)

