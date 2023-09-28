Sulzinger: Victory is a must at Stemweder Berg

Raffael Sulzinger/Lisa Kiefer still have a chance of winning the DRM2 title at the season finale, eight points behind, needing help from the competition, duo are fierce: "We won't give up - and we'll do our best!

Showdown at the season finale of the German Rally Championship (DRM) at Stemweder Berg: Raffael Sulzinger and co-driver Lisa Kiefer travel to Lübbecke with chances of winning the title in the classification for two-wheel drive vehicles. However, they need help from the competition.

Defending champions Martin Christ and Lina Meter are tied for the lead (96 points) with Alexander Kattenbach and Ann Felke after their surprising retirement at the ADAC Saarland Pfalz Rally. Behind them are Sulzinger/Kiefer with 88, so their approach is clear: "There are 30 points for the winner, 24 for the runner-up and 5 for the Power Stage. So if we get full points and Martin Christ either finishes third overall or only fourth on the Power Stage, then it would still be enough for us." It is clear, however, that in addition to a top performance of their own and their first win of the season, the pair are dependent on support from the competition. "We won't give up - and we'll do our best," assures Sulzinger, who is full of fight.

Co-driver Kiefer, on the other hand, who is plagued by a cold, is somewhat at odds with fate. "We've just had so much bad luck this season with the car and the many defects. Otherwise we would have the first championship title in our own hands."

This time, the Ford Fiesta Rally4 should be top prepared: Finally, the urgently needed spare parts are there and the mechanics team will give everything to ensure that the two can go full throttle on the fast flatland rally with many straight passages and junctions. "In addition, I will hopefully be able to spend more time preparing this time and put my professional appointments on hold a bit," Sulzinger has resolved. "Because the track is less selective, it's all about a perfect write-up," Kiefer also knows about her special role as co-driver. "In any case, we will support and push each other in the cockpit," she promises. And who knows, maybe this crazy DRM2 season will take another dramatic turn at the end - with a happy ending for Raffael Sulzinger and Lisa Kiefer. "Somehow we actually deserved it after all the trouble," says the Palatine. Therefore, there is no giving up. A victory is mandatory at Stemweder Berg for the dream of the title. (Sulzinger)