Marijan Griebel has third title in his sights

The finale of the German Rally Championship got off to a spectacular start. At the start of the 52nd ADAC Rally Stemweder Berg, the last DRM tour stop of the 2023 season, it was still dry on Friday afternoon, but then the rain set in.

On slippery ground, not only the right choice of tyres was required, but also the drivers' skills. Marijan Griebel coped best with the difficult conditions and is in the lead after the first day.

The two-time DRM champion was wide awake from the start and won the first and third special stages together with co-driver Tobias Braun in the Škoda Fabia RS Rally2. With this strong performance, the runner-up in the standings reaffirmed his ambitions for title number three. Brand colleagues Julius Tannert and co-driver Frank Christian follow in second place and are also still in the thick of the championship battle. Front runner Christian Riedemann, together with Nico Otterbach in the Hyundai i20 N Rally2 in third place, is 16.6 seconds behind his toughest rival Griebel and will have to start a race to catch up on Saturday in order to claim his first DRM title. The current champions Philip Geipel and Katrin Becker (Škoda Fabia Rally2 Evo) are already more than a minute behind.

After day one of the 52nd ADAC Rally Stemweder Berg, there is also a lot of tension in the DRM2 classification. Raffael Sulzinger and Lisa Kiefer (Ford Fiesta Rally4), who are third in the standings, have taken the lead with two victories and thus preserved their title chances. Overall leader Martin Christ is in second place with co-driver Lina Meter in the Opel Corsa Rally4 and will be fully on the attack on Saturday to make up the 8.3 second gap to the top.

Dennis Rostek ended Friday in first place in the DRM Trophy together with Dennis Zenz in the Škoda Fabia Rally2 Evo. However, the lead over Georg Berlandy/Tina Annemüller (Škoda Fabia R5) is only 3.1 seconds. If the driver from Bückeburg manages to keep the competition at bay on his home rally on the final Saturday, he will not be able to take the DTM Trophy win away from them again.

In the DRM Nationals, Jan Petersen and Ina Epple in the BMW M3 are the fastest duo after the first leg of the 52nd ADAC Rally Stemweder Berg. Behind them follows the crew Walter Gromöller/Linus Noll (Opel in the Ascona 400) ahead of Andreas Dahms and Paul Schubert (Porsche 911), who are second in the standings. Tarek-Hamadeh Spaniol still has the best chance of overall victory. The driver from Saarbrücken steered his Citroën C2 Challenge, assisted by Henry Wichura, to second place in the NC4 class, which would be enough to win the DRM Nationals title.

In the DRM Classic, Walter Gromöller in the Opel Ascona 400 goes into the final Saturday as the leader. However, Andreas Dahms and Paul Schubert have already clinched the championship early in the green Porsche 911.

The final leg of the 2023 German Rally Championship begins on Saturday at 08:06 hrs. Ten demanding special stages lie ahead of the participants at the 52nd ADAC Rally Stemweder Berg. The finish is at 17:45 on the market square in Lübbecke.